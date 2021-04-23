Step Inside Steven Seagal's Bulletproof Arizona Mansion

The "Under Siege" star's $3.4 million compound has bulletproof floor-to-ceiling-windows, a movie theater and some totally sweet samurai sculptures.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (1)
Steven Effin' Seagal

Steven Seagal's secluded desert mansion is headlined by features you'd expect from a seventh-degree aikido black belt who spent the late-80s and 90s kicking ass in action-fueled flicks like Under Siege, Hard to Kill, Above the Law, and Driven to Kill. 

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (12)
Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (2)

Built into a scenic hillside overlooking the Phoenix metro, the sprawling 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath estate resides on 12 acres at 3,000 feet above sea level in tony Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (10)
Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (3)

The exterior is accented with natural stone, bulletproof floor-to-ceiling glass, and natural copper, with a maze of meandering patios and balconies that provide multi-directional scenes of the cacti-populated desert.  

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (11)
Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (6)

Inside is an open "Desert Contemporary"-style interior with four bedrooms, a home theater and several "flex" (multipurpose) rooms. A fifth bedroom, full kitchen, and living room are located on the mansion's guest home. 

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (7)
Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (5)

Decor includes natural stone pillars, hewn copper accents, and naturally, samurai sculptures. Provided photos also show a jacuzzi and infinity pool with unimpeded views of the landscape below. 

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (8)

As a bonus, purchase of the property includes full membership to Desert Mountain Golf Club, which boasts six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses and a new 54-par championship course. 

Steven Seagal Scottsdale Mansion (9)

According to BroBible, Seagal purchased the 9,000-square-foot home in 2010 for $3.5 million and has been trying to sell since 2012, when he initially listed it for $4.25 million. The property is currently listed for $3.4 million on Realtor.com

No image description

Steven Seagal Scottsale Mansion Promo
Travel

Step Inside Steven Seagal's Bulletproof Arizona Mansion

Mortal Kombat Star Jessica McNamee Promo (2)
Entertainment

'Mortal Kombat' Star Jessica McNamee On HBO Max Movie's R-Rating and Wildest Fight Scenes

cbd-oracle-1
News

This Part-Time Cannabis Reviewer Job Pays $30,000 a Year To Test Weed Products

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer Pack
Food & Drink

Guinness Brews Up New Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman Promo Split 2
Sports

Kamaru Usman Vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC 261: Who Ya Got?

bowers & wilkins earbuds promo
Gear

Bowers & Wilkins Takes On AirPods With New  Wireless Earbuds

adidas stan smith yoda promo
Style

Feel The Force With Yoda-Themed Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

GettyImages-685028483
News

Pentagon Confirms Leaked UFO Video Is Real

floyd-logan-paul-getty-images
Sports

Floyd Mayweather To Fight Logan Paul June 5 with Special Rules Allowing Paul to Outweigh Him By 30 Pounds