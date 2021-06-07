Here's a High-Rolling First Look Inside Tao Nightlife Empire's Latest Casino Location

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun

There’s never been a better time to treat yourself, to remind yourself of the finer things in life and to rediscover the thrill and the energy of the world at large. That means, to us, that there’s no better time to visit the recently opened TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun.

To say there’s something for everyone at Mohegan Sun is an understatement. We took an exclusive look inside Mohegan Sun and the latest TAO outpost, one that expands a formidable nightlife empire even further.

The TAO name precedes itself: The TAO Downtown in New York City has earned a well-deserved reputation as a hip, bustling nightlife spot, and TAO’s cash cow of a Las Vegas location was America's highest-grossing independent restaurant for four straight years in the last decade.

A recent visit to the latest TAO at Mohegan Sun reveals why other TAO locations are favored by celebs and superstars like LeBron James, the Kardashians and other celebs.

Clocking in at 10,000 square feet, seating 300 patrons and filled with TAO’s signature Pan-Asian flair (including a 16-foot-tall Quan Yin statue), TAO Mohegan Sun is a welcome respite from times that have been anything but opulent.

TAO opened at Mohegan Sun near the end of March, and the TAO team has been busy since then. TAO Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April, expanding the newly formed partnership’s footprint to 61 dining and nightlife venues in 22 markets across five continents.

The TAO experience closer to home at Mohegan Sun is unmatched, boasting an incredible selection of dishes focused on small plates from the sky, sea and land.

After a year and change of pandemic restrictions, the casino and TAO in particular were bustling and energetic, even on a weeknight. Consider this a great sign as the world returns to normal, and note that reservations at TAO are highly encouraged as TAO looks to make a major comeback.

Spend any time at TAO’s Mohegan Sun outpost, and it’s not hard to see why celebrities and high rollers love the TAO name. Overseen by TAO Group Hospitality Partner and Chef Ralph Scamardella, TAO’s menu is designed to meet the needs of every possible palette.

“TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge is our sixth iteration of the renowned Tao Group Hospitality brand, and our new location combines cutting-edge culinary and cocktail trends with the spirited atmosphere of Mohegan Sun,” Scamardella said.

Don’t underestimate the power of a well-made cocktail: At TAO, it’s an excellent way to kick off an evening of fun and games. Whiskey lovers will appreciate the Smoking Dragon, a whiskey cocktail served quite literally smoking out of a decanter tableside.

To call it a major upgrade from your home bar cart during the pandemic is an understatement. Best to come with a group, and plan on ordering standout mall plates like Satay of Chilean Sea bass, plus terrific sushi and standout filet mignon.

Dining at TAO, from cocktails to desert, is the perfect way to fuel some time in one of Mohegan Sun’s two casinos. If you’re lucky, you’ll walk away a winner there, too. But really, you’re already playing with house money if you visit TAO at Mohegan Sun.