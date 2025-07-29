The Aman Rosa Alpina Hotel Is The Latest Luxury Getaway In The Italian Dolomites

The 51-room mountain retreat revamps a 1939 property in opulent fashion.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

The best way to see the Italian Dolomites might just have newly opened for business: The Aman Rosa Alpina delivers breathtaking views amidst an all-new experience that retools a historic San Cassiano hotel.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

Once a Rosa Alpina hotel owned by the region’s Pizzinini family, the property gets a luxe facelift in joining Aman’s global portfolio, which frequently blends wellness experiences with breathtaking views and lush surroundings. The revamped mountainside resort positions 51 rooms and suites with views of the Italian Dolomites or the forest, an enticing prospect no matter which room is booked.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

On that note, the property is offering a series of opening-exclusive packages centered around a three-night stay, including daily breakfast, in-room refreshments and wellness facility access (among other seemingly stellar amenities, like the chance to use one of three private cinemas).

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

The prospect of a visit is a tantalizing if exclusive one: Beginning in August, weeknight and select weekend rates start at about $2,300. World travelers should note that Aman Rosa Alpina’s current season runs through October 12th, before bookings begin for the 2025-26 winter season starting on December 4th.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

Its rooms and suites draw inspiration from mountain vistas blended with modern luxury, with design overseen by Denniston’s Jean-Michael Gathy.

The destination is being positioned as more than just a winter getaway, with robust features like an outdoor infinity pool, a teen lounge area and an adult gaming lounge, all the while offering “unmatched exploration of the region’s natural beauty and outdoor adventures in summer and autumn,” the property said. For post-adventure relaxation, Italian-style dining is available via The Grill, while lounge bar Il Salotto offers an intriguing space for a premium nightcap.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

The property said each room, with clean lines and modern furnishings, draws on “Aman serenity with Alpine tradition.” Its Signature Suites (available as part of a potential free room upgrade through its opening-exclusive packages) also “offer the ultimate in mountain living,” Aman Rosa Alpina said. With the close proximity of the Dolomites to the 2026 Winter Olympics, the luxurious property is poised to become a hotbed winter getaway.

(Aman Resorts/Aman Rosa Alpina)

In addition to luxe accommodations, the property will offer a series of wellness experiences, including guided sunrise hikes, an Italian “via ferrata” hiking and climbing adventure, and prime access to winter motorsports during the season’s peak.

Not to be overlooked, the Aman Rosa Alpina also offers a series of hydrotherapy pools for recovery, plus an in-season wintersports shuttle to the San Cassiano cable car station. With its “contemporary take on classic Alpine elegance,” the Aman Rosa Alpina looks to breathe new life into a regional standby. Book your stay now online through Aman Group.