The Bahamas’ Best Private Club is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Upgrade

With a new beach club and luxe residences, the Abaco Club on Winding Bay has added to its considerable charms.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Set on 600 pristine and priceless acres, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay is already one of the Bahamas’ most alluring retreats. With a series of impressive, multimillion-dollar upgrades set to debut by the end of the year, the private residential and golf club with its world-class, 18-hole oceanside links is about to become even more exclusive. The property, which was once home to a Ritz-Carlton resort, does away with the pretension of some ostensibly similar clubs in favor of a more easygoing atmosphere where even billionaires walk around barefoot and greet the staff with bear-hugs.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

There’s a notable lack of the restrictions, rules and regulations upon which other high-end Bahamian clubs seem to thrive; the one unspoken dictum being “never be rude to fellow guests, or employees.” Senators, governors, professional athletes, A-list actors—Sean Connery was an honorary member—all are on equal footing here, and the club’s developer, Southworth, does not rate prospective owner-members based on the value of their assets or social connections.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Rather, Southworth is a “trusted curator of an elevated lifestyle whose clubs offer authentic community and connections,” they note. Southworth’s Harvard-educated owner Joe Deitch, described by one acquaintance as a “consummate entrepreneur and enthusiastic philanthropist” who has built more than one billion-dollar business, is by no means a snob.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

The new upgrades to the Abaco Club are headlined by the Winding Bay Club, set to become the cornerstone of club life when completed later this year. The airy, no-expense-spared beach club will offer members an array of luxe amenities including a resort-style infinity edge pool, hot tub, bar and clubhouse, cinema and game room, boutique, and an exclusive adults-only “19th Hole” members’ lounge.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Real estate opportunities at the Club continue to expand with The Cays, the club’s newest neighborhood, where Phase One is nearly sold out and Phase Two sales launch this summer. These beachfront villa residences, evoking authentic Bahamian architectural heritage, “represent the pinnacle of island living” with current pricing ranging from $4.4 million to $12 million. All of the estates at the club are designed as “luxurious havens that has been brought to life as a true reflection of their surroundings.”

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Obviously there’s no shortage of reasons to spend time on the idyllic isle, and the Abaco Club’s curated series of events, like the ever-popular Wine weekend, are icing on the cake. Representing the “ultimate pairing of Abaco views and world-class wines,” the most recent edition was presided over by Randy Ullom, Head Winemaker for Kendall-Jackson Winery, named an American Wine Legend by Wine Enthusiast.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

As the winemaster for all Jackson Family-owned wines, he oversees dozens of labels sourced from vineyards and wineries in California, Oregon, the Bordeaux region in France, Tuscany in Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa, and he brought a selection of his favorites for the weekend’s series of enticing events. Ullom also brought along Tracey Shepos Cenami, talented Executive Chef at Kendall-Jackson Wines, to produce exclusive epicurean experiences. The new Winding Bay Club will serve as a venue for enhanced programming in future.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

“From the very beginning, the Winding Bay Club was envisioned as the new heartbeat of The Abaco Club—a vibrant gathering place that reflects the spirit of our community and the beauty of our surroundings,” says Tommy Southworth, President of Southworth Clubs. “The significant investment we’ve made in world-class amenities and real estate opportunities across the club is brought to life in this elevated destination. Whether it’s sunset happy hours, family time by the pool, toes-in-the-sand cocktails at the beachfront bar, or relaxing with friends after a round on the #1 golf course in the Bahamas, the Winding Bay Club showcases the very best of life at The Abaco Club.”

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Several other new Abaco Club features have recently opened, enhancing the club’s recreational offerings: an 18-hole “El Diablo” Putting Course designed by Darren Clarke; the “Wake Field” sports venue named after former MLB player Tim Wakefield and modeled after Boston’s Fenway Park; and a revamped ocean-view bar at the Tip Top Sunset Deck. Looking ahead, the club plans to unveil an extensive racquet facility featuring tennis and padel courts, additional pickleball courts, a three-acre park, and a 50,000-square-foot pond with a fishing dock.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Last year Michael Flint joined the Abaco Club as General Manager, bringing over 35 years of experience in the luxury club and resort industry. Since starting his career with The Ritz-Carlton Hotels in 1987, Flint has honed his expertise at five-star establishments such as the iconic Boca Raton Club & Resort and Delano Hotel in South Florida, and the Sanderson & St. Martin’s Lane Hotels in London, as well as such as The Albany in The Bahamas and, most recently, Mövenpick Hotel & Residences and the legendary Muthaiga Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

The club’s Scottish-style, championship golf course, lavishly planted with tropical vegetation, consistently earns recognition as the finest golf links in the Bahamas. Designed by renowned golf-course architects Donald Steel and Tom Mackenzie, recent renovations have enhanced its bunkers, greens, and cart paths, while a multi-acre practice facility offers a double-end driving range and comprehensive short-game areas.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Beyond golf, the Abaco Club offers an enticing multifaceted approach to leisure and wellness. The property embraces its privileged position along 2.5 miles of pristine white sand beach, where the bright blue waters of Winding Bay create the perfect backdrop. An upgraded fitness facility now features state-of-the-art equipment, while expanded watersports offerings invite all to explore the crystalline Caribbean waters.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

The Abaco Club also serves as an ideal base for exploring the natural wonders of the Bahamas. World-class bone fishing, deepsea fishing, and boating around Abaco’s picturesque coast are all popular experiences, with many memories to be made. A new marina and boathouse, part of the ongoing renovation scheme, will further enhance these aquatic adventures.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

The club’s beautifully-thought out design extends to its communal spaces, such as the iconic Cliff House restaurant perched at the pinnacle of the property. The gourmet haven can accommodate up to 200 guests in an airy octagonal space centered around an impressively-stocked bar. Local favorites include fresh lobster, blackened grouper, and conch chowder.

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Flippers Beach Bar meanwhile is the gathering spot for all members and guests. “Part tiki hut, part sidewalk cafe, part casual bistro” is how the property describes it. Moses Haven, a veteran of the likes of Atlantis Paradise Island, Lyford Cay Club and Albany Resort, was recently the club’s Executive Chef and will oversee both venues, which were recently refreshed by renowned restaurant design team AvroKO. Guest chefs from Southworth’s other internationally recognized clubs frequently make appearances as well, “introducing new perspectives while maintaining the property’s distinctive culinary identity.”

Courtesy The Abaco Club

Unlike the scene-driven atmosphere of some other Bahamas luxury properties, the Abaco Club cultivates a more sociable and relaxed ethos. “The prevalence of owner-occupants creates a genuine sense of community that nonetheless embraces visitors with characteristic Bahamian warmth,” the property notes. Here, luxury finds expression “not in ostentation but in meaningful experiences, thoughtful design, and the simple perfection of a Caribbean sunset viewed from your own slice of paradise.”