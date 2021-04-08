This Bora Bora Estate Is a Beautifully Beachy Getaway

You deserve this private island experience.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Bora Bora One (6)

Bora Bora's Four Seasons offers stunning overwater bungalows that attract the likes of Jennifer Anniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. But for those who want an even more exclusive private island experience, there's the ultra-elite Bora Bora One. 

Bora Bora One (9)

This awe-inspiring private estate is set on 7.5 acres of an islet overlooking a turquoise Caribbean lagoon and Bora Bora's main island. 

Bora Bora One (11)

Up to 10 guests can be accommodated across five suites, each of which boasts seaside views, high-end furnishings curated by local, U.S., European and Tahitian craftsmen, and a large living room with sliding-door access to a paradisiacal patio. 

Bora Bora One (2)

An outdoor space features a luxurious pool area elevated by teak chaises, daybeds, pillows on the grass, and hammocks. 

Bora Bora One (7)

Past the pool is the Fare Potee—a traditional Tahitian exterior structure—complete with a bar and sound system that's begging for an all-day happy hour. 

Bora Bora One (10)

When the time calls for non-alcoholic calories, a 24-hour personal chef is on standby to prepare the breakfast, lunch or dinner with tomatoes, herbs, cucumbers and other organic veggies grown onsite, as well as other local ingredients. 

Bora Bora One (3)

A host of available water activities includes scuba diving, stingray swims, jet and water skiing. Meanwhile, land lovers can partake in a host of indoor and outdoor activities like tennis, soccer and volleyball, foosball, pool, and ping-pong. 

Bora Bora One (8)

Bora Bora One bookings definitely aren't cheap—the daily rate is $17,800 during offseason, $21,400 during peak season, and there's a 10-night minimum stay, making this a six-figure vacation rental. But a stay at this ultra-luxe getaway should looks like it would be unforgettable, doesn't it? Head to Bora Bora One's website to learn more. 

