The Coolest Hotel in Turkey’s Bodrum Kicks Off Summer Travel Season With Stylish VIP Bash

The five-star Bodrum Edition hosted models, actors and influencers to celebrate the onset of summer.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

If you’ve never been to Bodrum, Turkey, your jetsetter credentials might be seriously called into question. The gem of the “Turkish Riviera”, known for its equally attractive beaches and nightlife, stands with the likes of Mykonos, Ibiza and St. Tropez as one of the world’s most picturesque party spots. Just ask the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, who have all made the scene there in recent years.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

Summer is the time to set up shop here, and the The Bodrum Edition, the coolest hotel in town, just hosted its 2025 season kickoff with a splashy VIP bash—quite literally as the weekend’s hijinks included a performing troupe of synchronized swimmers. The glamorous outpost of the five-star boutique hotel brand, founded in 2008 by hospitality legend Ian Schrager, hosted an attractive crowd of creatives, actors, models, influencers and loyal clients for the festivities.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

Among the carefully curated guest list were model Wallis Day, fashion personality Tina Leung, soccer star-turned-influencer Rurik Gislason and English singer Vanessa White, along with the crème de la crème of Turkish style-setters.Guests began with a sunset welcome dinner at Kitchen, the property’s Michelin-starred restaurant, where chef Osman Sezener presented a bespoke tasting menu celebrating elevated Aegean cuisine, highlighting the delectable local seafood.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

The tempo increased with the season’s inaugural Beach Party, curated in collaboration with luxe menswear brand Che Studios, which has a pop-up shop by the beach bar. The afternoon transitioned from there to a culinary and cocktail showcase poolside, with gourmet stations from the likes of Kitchen, Inari Kujira, and Zula creating an one-off supper club experience. The glam night concluded at Kiff Bar with DJ Sezer Uysal providing the soundtrack while mixologist Federico Penzo worked his magic.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

The hotel even curated paddleboard yoga sessions, an immersive matcha workshop and more to not only help guests recover, but highlight the hotel’s holistic approach to wellness. All of the property’s stunning 108 guest rooms, suites, and villas, which showcase custom-designed furnishings and indulgent marble baths, with most accommodations offering sensational Aegean Sea views, were occupied for the event.

Select suites feature private pools, spacious balconies, and intimate gardens that “blur the boundaries between interior and exterior living.” The hotel is also home to one of the most gorgeous and comprehensive spas in its class, offering everything from Turkish Hammam treatments to state-of-the-art, medical-grade aesthetics, and massages that are truly above and beyond.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

Social life and indulgent leisure time are centered on the infinity pool that appears to merge with the horizon, and a powder-fine beach with its adjacent beach club complete with a watersports jetty, surf shop, boat dock and private cabanas. There’s an impressive assortment of style offerings in poolside pop-ups in addition to Che Studios. And the service couldn’t be more assured and attentive, without ever feeling intrusive.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

As part of Edition Hotels’ global portfolio of 15 properties spanning four continents, The Bodrum Edition “embodies the brand’s core philosophy: creating individualized experiences that reflect local culture while maintaining impeccable service standards,” they note. On the eve of the season-launch fête we spoke to Frank Roberts, the stylish head of brand experience for Edition Hotels, about this very special spot.

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

What makes The Bodrum Edition and the Edition Hotels brand overall so special in your eyes?

“The Bodrum Edition holds a truly unique place in my heart and it’s a slice of heaven! It’s more than just a seasonal destination, it’s a soulful experience. From the striking architecture that seamlessly blends into the Aegean coastline, to the curated music, thoughtful design, and impeccable service, every detail is intentionally crafted.”

“Edition Hotels as a brand has always stood out for its ability to merge elevated luxury with cultural local depth. Each property speaks its own language, but they all share a common thread: authenticity, style, and a deep connection to their surroundings. Bodrum exemplifies this ethos and it’s the ultimate escape that still feels intimately connected to the world.”

Wallis Day / @wallisday. Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

How was the season launch event?

“The season launch was nothing short of spectacular. There’s always an indescribable energy when Bodrum reawakens for the summer, and this year’s opening was one of the most powerful yet in the last eight seasons that I have been going. It was a perfect collision of art, music, fashion, and unforgettable hospitality. We saw an incredible gathering of global creatives, cultural leaders, and loyal guests, all of whom came to celebrate not just a hotel, but curated cultural moments. The team delivered an event that was both bold and elegant, setting the tone for the months ahead.”

Frank Roberts. Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

How do you think this season will unfold?

“I have a strong feeling that this season will be one of the most dynamic to date. There’s a renewed global curiosity about Bodrum, and Edition continues to lead the conversation around modern luxury in Bodrum. With new partnerships, elevated cultural programming, and returning guests who’ve made this hotel their summer home, I believe the energy will be high, the storytelling rich, and the experiences truly next level.”

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

How do you think will it compare to past seasons?

“Each season at The Bodrum Edition brings something new, while still honoring what’s made it iconic. This year feels especially elevated not just in terms of programming, but also in the way the hotel continues to refine its identity. The returning team members, the loyalty of the creative community, and the evolution of the signature events all point to a season that will surpass expectations while still offering those classic, beloved Bodrum Edition moments.”

Courtesy The Bodrum Edition

What are you most looking forward to this season?

“I’m most excited about the connections. There’s nothing like the chemistry of a summer night at The Bodrum Edition, the conversations, the collaborations, the spontaneous moments that turn into unforgettable memories. I’m looking forward to the new artists we’ll showcase, the cultural partnerships that are in the works, and the joy of watching people from around the world discover or rediscover the magic of this place. It’s a hotel that inspires and I’m thrilled to be part of that journey once again.”