The Desert Rock Luxury Resort Is A Stunning Saudi Arabian Mountain Oasis

A jaw-dropping new Middle Eastern eco-resort nestled in between two mountains.

(Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture)

Saudi Arabia certainly seems to be booming as a luxury travel destination, and it’s no wonder when the standard is the positively stunning, newly-opened Desert Rock Resort.

(Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture)

Brought to life by Red Sea Global and the architects at Oppenheim Architecture, the hotel presents a stunning vision for the future of luxury travel, first conceived about five years ago and now brought to life. The property is billed as an “awe-inspiring setting where mountains meet desert, with villas that merge seamlessly into the ancient rocky landscapes,” as the Hejaz Mountains influence and shape the resort oasis.

(Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture)

Boasting 64 exclusive rooms, the property seamlessly integrates its natural features into its design, including the use of regenerative native flora throughout and “a philosophy to build with the land, not on it.” It’s also billed as “one of the most dramatic desert landscapes in the world,” joining luxury experiences in the country like the Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s Nujuma property.

(Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture)

Throughout, 54 villas and 10 suites encircle features like a lagoon oasis, each room carved from mountain rock itself. The accommodations within are far from spartan, however, boasting all the trappings of a luxury hotel (just with a view a bit more distinct than a typical resort).

(Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture)

It’s far from the only option guests have when making the journey to the Red Sea, as five other properties operate in and around its stunning natural beauty. Destination dining areas and a world-class spa and fitness center cover the bases at the Desert Rock Resort, further bolstered by “undisrupted views of the dramatic desert landscape,” Red Sea Global notes. For good measure, each villa boasts a private pool.

Of course, the experience comes with a fitting price tag: Rates at Desert Rock Resort start at about $11,200 per night.