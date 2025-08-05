The Famed Orient Express Train Now Stops At Italy’s Best Golf Courses

This bucket list four-day train trip is the ultimate Italian golf getaway.

(Orient Express)

There’s an old-school appeal to the game of golf, and the same holds true for train travel: On the new Northern Greens route aboard the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, the two come together in luxurious fashion.

(Orient Express)

Announced in 2022, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita is now rolling down the railways with an impressive blend of modern opulence and heritage (along with nearly 20 original carriages from its glory days). That distinct sense of style meets the trappings of a luxury golf getaway in the four-day, three-night route showcasing what the company calls “some of Italy’s most prestigious courses,” including Royal Park I Roveri, Antognolla Golf Club, Franciacorta Golf Club and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

(Orient Express)

The stunning route, which starts and ends in Rome, is billed by the Orient Express as “an unparalleled experience where golfing excellence meets the timeless elegance and charm of train travel.” Stops in Brescia, Turin and Perugia deliver a virtually unprecedented way to golf the country’s finest courses in one fell swoop, with travel packages starting at about $16,378 per person.

(Orient Express)

The experience comes with the services of a personal concierge to handle clubs and equipment rentals, while Orient Express notes an as-yet-to-be-revealed golfer of international renown will “enrich each day with technical tips, personal stories, and informal moments of exchange.”

(Orient Express)

Each day’s course will feature groups teeing off at regular intervals through a dedicated starter (a luxury not seen at the average public course, assuredly). The Orient Express is even working with Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck to deliver on-course treats, while the day’s round also promises drinks service and complementary golf balls and tees.

(Orient Express)

The trip should also prove plenty fruitful for those who don’t hit the links, as the Orient Express notes each itinerary will include “moments dedicated to the finest aspects of the Italian territory,” from art and culture to wellness. Back onboard the Orient Express, a bar cart featuring live music, plus a promising an array of Italian dishes should entice golfers and non-golfers alike.

(Orient Express)

Slated to leave the station beginning May 2026, Orient Express says this one-of-a-kind golf vacation itinerary has been carefully “crafted for those who seek the finest both on and off the green.” Interested golfers and intrepid travelers would do well to book a reservation for the sporting splendor that is the new Northern Greens route aboard the Orient Express.