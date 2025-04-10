The Four Seasons Koh Samui: Inside The Luxe Thai Resort From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

See the private villas, plunge pools and stunning coastal views that made for a perfect “The White Lotus” locale.

Season 3 of The White Lotus may have gone out with a bang, but the luxury Thailand hotel setting is still a bucket list travel destination for many viewers. The prestige HBO series’ lavish locale has already spurred a reported 20 percent spike in travel to Thailand, and the property that hosted much of the filming is one of the hospitality crown jewels of the region. Most of the production took place at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, which was renamed the White Lotus Resort & Spa for filming and is situated on Koh Samui, Thailand’s second-largest island after Phuket that’s littered with luxury hotels.

(Aimee Lou Wood in ‘The White Lotus’/Courtesy of HB0)

“Here, you can spend your days exploring pristine sandy beaches bordered by tropical greenery and calm blue seas, lounging by our infinity pool with a cool drink, or relaxing on your private deck overlooking the idyllic Gulf of Siam—all with every imaginable comfort,” the Four Seasons’ website promises. While the hotel features several restaurants, luxury villas, a spa, pool, and fitness center, among other top-shelf amenities, the White Lotus hotel bar scenes were reportedly filmed at a different property—the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort. The White Lotus hotel lobby, driveway, and jewelry store were shot at the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui, another hotel on the island, and the dinner restaurant scenes were filmed off-island at the Rosewood Phuket.

All of these hotels are five-star quality (obviously), and depending on the time of year, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,880 for a poolside villa to $14,593 per night for a five-bedroom residence with a private pool at the showpiece Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. Check out a look inside the now-iconic hotel in the slideshow above.