The World’s Biggest Steam Train Is Touring The U.S. For America’s 250th Birthday

See the historically huge locomotive during a 2026 national anniversary tour.

(Union Pacific)

Union Pacific is going full steam ahead for America’s 250th birthday, celebrating two and a half centuries of history with the world’s largest working steam locomotive.

The railroad company recently announced a cross-country tour featuring a 600-ton rolling behemoth dubbed “Big Boy.” Officially known as Big Boy No. 4014, the 131-foot-long locomotive was built in 1941 to haul heavy freight over mountainous terrain. It weighs 1.2 million pounds, produces 7,000 horsepower, can hit a top speed of 80 mph, and is currently chugging across America.

The massive steam engine is scheduled to make a high-profile appearance in Philadelphia on July 4th, marking a rare visit to the Eastern Seaboard to ring in America’s birthday. This Independence Day—also known as the Semiquincentennial—marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

(Union Pacific)

The rail company is pulling out all the whistle-stops to celebrate America’s 250th, unveiling two commemorative locomotives to join Big Boy’s journey. The No. 1776 America 250 engine sports a waving American flag on Union Pacific’s legacy “Armour Yellow” hue, while the No. 1616 pays tribute to the railroad’s founder, Abraham Lincoln, with a vintage red-white-and-blue design that salutes the 16th president.

The trek officially kicked off on March 29, when Big Boy left its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming for a spring warm-up tour through California, Nevada, and Utah. The Eastern leg begins on May 25, with display days planned for Chicago, Buffalo, and Scranton. After its Independence Day stop in Philadelphia, Big Boy makes its way through Altoona, St. Louis, and Kansas City before pulling back into the station on July 29.

(Union Pacific)

“Union Pacific is honored to take part in the 250th anniversary of this great nation,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena in a statement. “Each of these commemorative locomotives symbolizes important moments in the history of Union Pacific and the U.S. Our shared history shows the vital role railroads have played and will continue to play for generations to come.”

Union Pacific’s legacy of connecting the country dates back to 1862, when Lincoln signed the Pacific Railway Act during the height of the Civil War. Tasked with building the first transcontinental railroad, Union Pacific pushed westward from Omaha to meet the Central Pacific in Utah, famously joining the rails with a Golden Spike in 1869. Over the last 160 years, the company has grown into a 32,000-mile network across 23 states that still serves as a backbone of American trade, linking West Coast ports to the heart of the Midwest.

While a full schedule has yet to be announced, Union Pacific created an interactive train tracking map where rail obsessives can follow along. In the meantime, check out the tour stops announced so far.

Big Boy No. 4014: 2026 Coast-To-Coast Tour Schedule

Western Leg (Spring 2026)

March 29: Departure from Cheyenne, WY

April 10-11: Public Display in Roseville, CA

April 18-19: Public Display in Ogden, UT

April 24: Return to Cheyenne, WY

Eastern Leg (Summer 2026)

May 25: Eastern Tour Departure

June (Dates TBD): Display Days in Omaha, NE

June (Dates TBD): Display Days in Chicago, IL

June (Dates TBD): Display Days in Buffalo, NY

June (Dates TBD): Display Days in Scranton, PA

July 4: Independence Day Display in Philadelphia, PA

July (Dates TBD): Anticipated stops in Altoona, PA; St. Louis, MO; and Kansas City, MO