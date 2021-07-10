The World's Deepest Swimming Pool Has Opened in Dubai

The 180-foot-deep pool features a stunning underwater world.
2 HERO Image Deep Dive Dubai - Scuba Divers

Travelers looking for something truly unique can now explore the depths of Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world. 

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighborhood, the just-opened Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at a mind-boggling depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million liters of water—the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

4 - Deep Dive Dubai - Foosball Fun in the sunken city

The pool also features a stunning "sunken city", complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade and even a working foosball table.

Freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses are offered to visitors ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals. 

8 - Deep Dive Dubai - a freediver rises to the pool surface

Among the features of the 180-foot-deep pool are 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems. 

Deep Dive Dubai has more details here: 

The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region. The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for diver comfort.

3 - Deep Dive Dubai - Oyster shaped design

The pool facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, houses a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant that will be open to the public later this year, and a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces. 

Large viewing areas on the lower floors of the building allow diners at the restaurant and other rooms to peer into the jaw-dropping underwater environment.

11- Deep Dive Dubai - Guest peer into the 60m pool

Currently open by invitation only, Deep Dive Dubai’s guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories, Discover, Dive and Develop, and are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners to professional divers.

13 - Deep Dive Dubai's restaurant is set to open Q4 2021

All experiences have a low guide-to-guest ratio, and all experiences and courses include high-end equipment rental – including Halcyon, Scubapro and Fourth Element, delivered poolside by Deep Dive Dubai’s team. A range of underwater gear, and photo and video equipment will be available for rent, with experience videos and photos included with Discovery Dives.

Along with the title of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with a media editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool. 

With capacity to hold events for up to 100 people and onsite catering options, it is also the region’s most dynamic meetings, incentives, conference, and event venue with the ability to hold  events ranging from product launches, movie screenings and conferences to birthday parties and weddings.

Located in Nad Al Sheba 1, Deep Dive Dubai is a 15-minute drive from Downtown Dubai, and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. Bookings will open to the public in late July at www.deepdivedubai.com

