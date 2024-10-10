These Luxury Paris Apartment Rentals Are A Design-Lover’s Dream

Highstay’s Paris getaways are ideal for foodies, fashion-philes, and cultural explorers who also love stylish interiors.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

Paris is home to some of the most storied hotels in the world. Yet often their high cost and relative lack of privacy are really only feasible for short visits. And when traveling as a small group they often don’t make sense at all. On the other hand, we’re all too aware of the failings of Airbnb and their ilk. Enter Highstay, a collection of private luxury travel apartments, situated in the heart of Paris’ most beloved neighborhoods, offering a five-star hotel experience in the privacy of an elevated home-away-from-home escape.

They’re all either curated or customized to meet rigorous standards of luxury decor and design, which has quickly made the company a favorite among the creative classes visiting Paris for business or pleasure.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

There are currently 36 alluring apartments to choose from, located in famed areas such as the Champs-Elysées, Saint-Honoré, Louvre, Marais, Opera, and one standout that is a stone’s throw from the iconic Eiffel Tower. Of course they are beautifully photographed on the Highstay site, but the brand goes above and beyond with virtual 3D tours for use prior to booking. Checking in and out can all be done seamlessly and digitally as well.

Courtesy Krug

Several of the apartments include terraces with off-the-charts views. All of the rentals are sun-lit and sprawling, with multiple bedrooms should you so wish, most with soothing color schemes in earth tones set off by natural wood, marble and stone. The kitchens are high-tech, equipped with Smeg appliances and the like, perfectly set up for creating sumptuous meals that would make Julia Child proud—try that in a hotel room—and dining rooms are equally accommodating.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

A bottle of top-drawer, perfectly-chilled champagne awaits in said kitchen upon your arrival. Other inspired features include herringbone parquet floors and marble fireplaces. Windows are typically floor-to-ceiling. Bathrooms have an ultra-luxe, spa-like feel with radiant heat in the floors. Some of the spaces are nearly 2,000 square feet with interiors combining the antique and the contemporary in a beautiful way.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

The kitchen and dining areas are designed to be the “focal point and central hub” of each apartment, thereby “inviting conviviality.” And while in the States this sort of immersive experience of late is mostly only available for extended stays, Highstay offers flats that can be rented for as short-term as one night, or as long as several months. Stay a while and finish your novel.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

What’s more the sybaritic stays include daily housekeeping, car service if you so choose, and concierges that will lead you to the most insider spots and assist with reservation. Guests can opt to utilize personal trainers, room service from local cafés, grocery delivery, a private chef, and almost any other luxury amenity that can be wished for (of course additional charges may accrue).

Wikimedia Commons

Want to head out on the town? Take a private cruise along the Seine to La Galerie Dior, the home of haute couture. Or hop in a helicopter for a cruise over Versailles. Or just stroll right out your door to the many landmarks nearby, like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe. And once you’ve done that, direct your drift to some lesser-known locales that are more off the beaten path.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

For instance, the historic Marais district with all those cobblestone streets an secret gardens, not to mention the Musée Picasso. Located in the heart of Paris’ capital, the Louvre-Rivoli district is “an architectural masterpiece and living postcard,” Highstay notes. “The neighborhood boasts its infamous columns running alongside the Musée du Louvre along with majestic churches, world-renowned museums, large parks and gardens including Tuileries Garden.”

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

Other Highstay flats are located in the Saint Honoré, the rarefied neighborhood that includes Elysée Palace ; the 9th arrondissement, Opera, named for the architectural gems of the Opera Garnier, spectacular in its cultural richness. And if you want a break from all that other embarrassment of richness in French cuisine, Highstay guests can feast on some of the freshest Japanese cuisine in the rue Saint-Anne neighborhood, where some of their luxurious apartments are found.

Courtesy HIGHSTAY

It’s a novel experience no matter which pied-a-terre you choose. “The concept is based on reinventing hospitality norms by offering private apartments and providing personalized service,” the brand notes. Earlier this year Highstay launched Highstay Extended, a new offer for stays of over a month, with the same high standards and level of service that originally brought them to our attention.

And looking ahead, “Highstay plans to continue its expansion and offer travelers more than 100 signature Parisian addresses by 2025, including extended stay accommodations for long-term Parisian getaways. Additional launches will include curated villas along with a full-service standalone Highstay property”—a private mansion in other words—for the ultimate in luxury and privacy.