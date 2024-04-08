Nobu’s Private Residences In Cabo San Lucas Are A Sushi-Lover’s Dream

Have a Nobu-trained chef prepare a sushi feast in your private kitchen at the hospitality brand’s new Mexican residences.

Courtesy Hotel Nobu Los Cabos

A new, Nobu-branded five-star enclave has opened in Cabo San Lucas on the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, and it’s impossible to resist for lovers of world-class Japanese cuisine and zen-minded luxury design.

Already a world-recognized presence for erudite travelers, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos just opened its Nobu Residences, an expansive and singular escape for in-the-know return guests and savvy newcomers to experience something that goes far beyond the typical hotel and culinary experience.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Studio PCH collaborated with architecture firm WATG on Nobu Residences Los Cabos, and the goal in creating them “was to give guests a sanctuary that they can call home in Los Cabos,” as Richard Sorensen, the hotel’s General Manager, puts it.

Hotel Nobu Los Cabos. Photo by: Victor Elias Photography.

“With amplified luxury amenities unique to the Residences such as private pools, home gyms, barbecues, and more,” he adds, “new doors are opened to experience the Nobu lifestyle on a personal level, whether it’s hosting private dinners and events, or just spending quality time with family.”

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The Residences are wow-inducing, not only center-staged by the undulating Pacific, pristine beaches, and the property’s gorgeous golf course, but designed for open-air cooking and dining, sublime sleeping, sunning on the capacious terraces, or even fishing the azure waters. With all the luxuries of a first-class hotel, the vibe is, however, of increased intimacy and comfort—in a word, transporting.

Hotel Nobu Los Cabos. Photo by: Victor Elias Photography.

The Residences, which have their own discreet 24-hour butler/concierge service and retail boutique, range from one-bedroom suites to four-bedroom penthouses. As luxuriant zen-minimalist interior design is the signature of the Nobu brand, suites come complete with soaking tubs, and private plunge pools (on the ground-floor), while the posh penthouses also have private fitness rooms.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

You can either hone your skills in the fully-equipped kitchen, or best of all, arrange for a talented, Nobu-trained private chef to come and prepare the world-famous Japanese cuisine Nobu is renowned for in the comfort of your ritzy residence (such arrangements must be made in advance).

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Even if you prefer not to have meals prepared en-suite, residences guests have preferred access to all of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos’ fine-dining venues, as well as the new Esencia Onsen wellness spa and fitness center and its four swimming pools. There’s even a branch of the spa located in the Residences building for added convenience and privacy.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Architecturally sparse but warm, the Nobu brand’s design ethos is given unique expression in the use of locally-sourced materials distinct to Cabo San Lucas, live-edge millwork and handcrafted furniture. Throughout the Residences, bathrooms feature spacious open showers, double vanities, and Onsen teak Japanese soaking tubs against a backdrop of local artisan-made, handcrafted decorative elements.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

“The materials blend simplicity and luxury, creating an inviting ambiance throughout the hotel interior,” as design lead Studio PCH told Surface magazine. “We incorporated elements like lime plaster, various natural stones, and accent walls adorned with natural pebbles.”

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

“The vision drew inspiration from the distinctive charm of Los Cabos, situated near the ocean’s edge,” they add. “Our goal was to craft an environment that seamlessly blended interior spaces with the natural beauty of the Pacific. By merging elements of indigenous Mexican style with a contemporary interpretation of Japanese design, we employed clean lines to create an uncluttered, open, and minimalist aesthetic.”

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Also new on the rooftop of the Residences building is Muna Restaurant & M Bar. The interiors utilizes locally-sourced Mexican materials and finishes, while the ethos is more akin to a private residence than a public restaurant in keeping with its privileged location.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The restaurant has already received five-star notice for its Mediterranean-style cuisine served with indigenous flair by executive chef Palo Corte. Standout dishes at Muna include Norwegian Salmon Tartare with Kolikof Caviar, Charcoal Oven Branzino with Crudité and Clams, and Short Rib Glazed with mosto de uva. The dining concept is heightened by the adjoining M Bar, where guests toast over craft cocktails.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Of course the property is also home to a signature Nobu restaurant, this one an indoor-outdoor affair located directly on the beach. Nobu Restaurant Los Cabos “creates an immersive atmosphere with glass interiors that form a connection to the enticing waves and salt air, accentuating the elegant cuisine,” as the property puts it.

Courtesy Nobu Restaurants

Here you can indulge in Nobu’s signature dishes such as rock shrimp tempura, miso black cod, and yellowtail sashimi with thinly sliced jalapeño peppers with local touches seen in dishes such as tuna “tostadas” made with sushi-grade fish; and specials unique to this location depending on seasonal ingredients available to the chef.

Courtesy Nobu Restaurants

“Drawing design inspiration from the sophisticated palette that alludes to the Japanese aesthetic of the Nobu brand, as well as the unique elements of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the perfect fusion of architectural elegance and laid-back luxury,” as the hotel puts it, while the immersive cuisine, especially the sushi, is like taking a trip to Japan.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

“Dine with us, live with us” is the slogan of the the Nobu Hotels brand and Residences collection, and the latter more than lives up to the superlatives. With all the advantages of being a Nobu Hotel Los Cabos guests yet with an added air of exclusivity and privacy, they are quickly racking up bookings, many for extended stays.

Courtesy Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The burgeoning Nobu hospitality brand, distinguished by impeccable luxury with a deft touch to craft, is co-owned by Chef Nobu Matushisa, Robert De Niro and film producer / financier Meir Teper. There are now more than 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide, along with 18 Nobu hotels, and another 20 Nobu hotels are in development globally.