This 5-Star Milan Hotel Is An Elegant Italian Getaway

The Park Hyatt Milano’s unparalleled location, superior style and Michelin-star dining make it a standout in the chic Italian city.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

The Italians call it “sprezzatura”: an effortless expression of nonchalant-yet-impeccable style—which perfectly describes the Park Hyatt Milano. For two decades, the five-star property, housed in an elegant 18th-century palazzo, has welcomed a sophisticated set looking for a stay that lives up to the city’s vaunted aesthetic attributes. In honor of its 20th anniversary last year, renowned Italian architect Flaviano Capriotti revamped rooms, suites, the bar and restaurant at the posh property in the heart of Milan, which can now truly be said to be as much a paragon of Italian style as the famous fashion houses—Prada, Fendi, Gucci—that surround it.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

Situated next to the iconic Duomo cathedral and c.1877 Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, the Park Hyatt Milano shows its colors by not showing off. Unless you count the dramatic vaulted-glass dome, which is the magnificent centerpiece of the hotel’s La Cupola restaurant and lounge. Seasoned visitors to Milan, whether in town for fashion week, financial affairs or just world-class shopping, all embrace Park Hyatt Milano’s sense of timeless sophistication, spectacular design, and unsurpassed modern comforts.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

Both Caravaggio-like chiaroscuro and full-blown natural light is everywhere, accentuated by marbles, travertine, and woodwork in earth tones of muted brown, beige, and cream. The oak parquetry appears as if it was made by 19th century artisans. The 108-room hotel’s 20th anniversary makeover courtesy of architect Flaviano Capriotti respected the hotel’s heritage while making several rooms and suites into masterpieces of modern design. He also put his deft touch on the intimate restaurant Pellico 3 and its Mio Lab bar.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

The purposefully muted tones make dramatic appointments in the suites pop even more. Most of the furniture was custom designed by Venice-based Uno Contract while wood was largely source from regional forests. Exquisitely swirling marble, in various colors and patterns, come from the country’s famed quarries. The half-dozen new suites feature furnishings from famed Italian designers, including armchairs by Gio Ponti, consoles by Mangiarottie, book stands by Albini, and tables by Enzo Mari.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

The Terrace Suites, as well as the Montenapoleone and Duomo suites, feature panoramic terraces overlooking the city. The Montenapolene Suite, at 1,937 square feet, is a supermodel and movie-star worthy aerie of refined elegance aptly named after Milan’s most famous shopping thoroughfare. The second-floor Brera Suite, at 1,076 square feet, overlooks the hotel’s captivating restaurant, La Cupola, named for its glass dome that rivals the Sistine Chapel’s in size.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

There is subtly complex culinary artistry at the Michelin-starred Pellico 3, helmed by wunderkind chef Guido Paternollo, a protégé of Ducasse and Bartolini, who has established his own gastronomical stronghold at the Park Hyatt Milano. The warmly Modernist-style restaurant, showcasing the very best of Milan and Lombardy, is highly curated in both space and menu, with only 28 privileged seats. Here again the color palette is rich but muted, and though you are in the center of town it feels like a world apart.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

Menu highlights include sumptuous vegetable dishes such as White Asparagus with Celeriac Extraction and Spinach with Demi-Sel Butter; Red Mullet Colonnata Lard, Pea and Agretti “Risotto,” and Pinot Noir Sauce; and Ravioli “Della Domenica” with Roast Chicken, Potato Broth, and Lemon Thyme. A desert highlight is chocolate soufflé and white coffee ice cream. The wine list highlights every important region of Italy but also showcases the finest French champagne among other delights, all designed to pair masterfully with the cuisine.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

Similarly, the adjacent Milo Lab bar displays sublime taste and pedigree. Bar manager and shaker Alessandro Iacobucci Vitoni has made it a temple of mixology with his saffron negronis and summertime spritzes. Some current favorites include the Flower Moon, made with Roku gin infused with raspberry and lemongrass, with maraschino, violet liqueur, and pink grapefruit; the Mr. Smith, with Glenlivet 18-year-old, Campari, Antica Formula red vermouth, Romate fino dry sherry and soda; and the Pulcinella, made with gin aromatized with saffron, limoncello, lemon, vanilla syrup, and egg white. DJ sessions bring the energy up while at other times it is a quiet hideaway.

Courtesy Park Hyatt Milano

In the lower floor of the hotel the AQVAM Spa powered by Beautick provides, saunas, steam room, Jacuzzi decorated with exquisite golden mosaic tiles, and myriad wellness treatments. The next-generation urban spa is “designed as an oasis of pure relaxation, dedicated to the care of both the body and mind, where every detail is crafted to promote well-being and rejuvenation.” The intimate and welcoming atmosphere of the spa, “enriched by elegant design and modern comforts, invites guests to escape the city’s hustle and bustle and regain balance through a comprehensive wellness journey.”

Courtesy Camparino

There’s often a classic Ferrari parked outside the hotel, owned by one of the well-heeled guests. And just around the corner, inside the famed Galleria, you will find gems such as Marchesi 1824, a tea room and pasticceria owned and designed by Prada; and Camparino, a century-old Campari bar and café with views of the Duomo that is a must-visit for any visitor to Milan. Want to jump on a train to Lake Como, a mere 30 minutes away? The concierge can make all the arrangements and will make sure its an experience to remember.

Courtesy Duomo di Milan

Founded in Chicago in 1980, Park Hyatt is considered the most luxurious brand within the famed Hyatt portfolio. Park Hyatt hotels were created to “offer a blend of sophistication and distinctive regional character, with attention to detail in art, design, food and beverage, and overall guest experience.” Park Hyatt Milan stands out as a true jewel in the crown, one you’ll want to visit as soon as possible. The only question remains which suite to book…?