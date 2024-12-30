This Beachfront Resort Is Home To Cabo’s First Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Cocina de Autor restaurant at Grand Velas Los Cabos was just awarded the coveted honor in Michelin’s first Guide to Mexico.

Having an all-inclusive beach resort, no matter how lavish, with Michelin-level cuisine—let alone an actual Michelin star—is unheard of; the business model typically just doesn’t support the investment and expense. However, the five-star Grand Velas Los Cabos in Mexico, which has pioneered an ultra-luxe approach to an all-inclusive offering unlike anything else in the country, has just pulled off the impressive feat.

This comes as the famed Michelin Guide just released its first-ever ratings for restaurants in Mexico, with Grand Velas Los Cabos’ acclaimed Cocina de Autor earning a coveted Michelin Star.

Nor does dining at Cocina de Autor, a “sensorial dining experience of fine gastronomy” overseen by two-Michelin-star Executive Chef Sidney Schutte of the Netherlands and led by Chef de Cuisine Francisco Sixtos of Mexico, come at an extra charge; guests of Grand Velas Los Cabos can eat there as often as they like without incurring extra charges for any of the food. In addition, outside guests are able to make reservations there as well, though they will be presented with a check at the end of the meal.

“Located in the bougainvillea-strewn Grand Velas hotel, this plush oceanfront restaurant is sophisticated, amplified by the resort-formal dress code,” the Michelin Guide says about Cocina de Autor. “The terrace is a nice spot for bites and cocktails, and a few choice tables overlook a koi pond. The multicourse tasting menu is Mexican at its heart, with global elements and inspirations woven throughout. This is a kitchen unafraid of taking risks, especially when it comes to flavor combinations.”

As for menu highlights, “A farm-raised sea scallop served under a miso butter with tom yum and a tempura-fried shiso leaf is delicious,” the Guide reports. “Then, in a triumph of flavors, beef tenderloin is plated with celery root purée, poached beets, and maitake mushrooms. Shaved Comté with a quenelle of honey ice cream is a playful take on the cheese course [to finish].”

The multi-course tasting experience is designed to enhance the palate, highlighting the diversity of Mexican cuisine and local ingredients, while an included drink pairing highlights Mexican wines and ancestral spirits. And the restaurant is beautifully designed to boot, in the style of a collector’s luxurious private residence.

“For us, obtaining a Michelin star is a dream come true, a transcendental milestone,” Sixtos, a native of Jalisco who honed his culinary craft through international experiences in Europe and Michelin-starred kitchens, honing his distinctive style, tells Maxim. “The Michelin Guide is the most prestigious award in the world, so obtaining a star is an achievement reserved for very few. Being the first to receive this distinction in Los Cabos fills us with pride, but also with great responsibility to maintain this level of excellence.”

“I am incredibly proud of our amazing kitchen and service teams for achieving the extraordinary honor of being the first restaurant in Cabo to receive a Michelin Star!” Grand Velas Los Cabos General Manager Andreas Schmidt tells us. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, passion, and pursuit of excellence in every detail…. This milestone is not just a remarkable accomplishment for our team but also a significant achievement for the entire destination. It elevates Cabo’s standing on the global culinary map and sets a new benchmark of excellence for all of us in hospitality.”

Other restaurants in Los Cabos were recognized by Michelin, albeit at a lower level: two with Green Stars for a commitment to sustainable practices; two with Bib Gourmand honors for high-quality cuisine at a reasonable price; and nine others with standard recommendations. The Michelin Star, Sixtos says, “is the result of a continuous effort to innovate and offer a culinary experience that not only meets, but exceeds the most demanding expectations. For our team of chefs and professionals, this distinction is just the beginning of an ongoing commitment to reach new heights.”

Grand Velas Los Cabos was also the first all-inclusive resort in Mexico to earn a Five-Star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide. In addition to Cocina de Autor it’s home to six other gourmet restaurants. Nor is Michelin-Star dining the only over-the-top culinary offering at the property. At Frida restaurant guest’s can indulge in the world’s most expensive taco, which costs $25,000—or make it two tacos and a bottle of ultra-rare Ley.925 Pasión Azteca Añejo tequila for $150,000.

The price comes courtesy of the taco’s ingredients including langoustine, Kobe beef, Beluga caviar and black truffle; an exotic salsa comprised of dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 añejo tequila and civet coffee tops the taco which is served on a gold flake-infused corn tortilla.

The resort has also unveiled a new tequila and mezcal bar featuring 140 varieties of the spirits, guided tastings and master classes with a top Mexican sommelier. Over 50 of the selections are part of the resort’s all-inclusive rate from brands like Don Julio, 1800 and Montelobos. Five different types of tequila are offered, including blanco (no aging), reposado (aged for 2 – 12 months), anejo (aged 1 – 3 years), extra anejo (aged 3+ yrs), and joven (blend of different ages), from both the highlands and lowlands of the Tequila region.

For an extra charge you can sample some of the expensive and exclusive tequilas and mezcals on the market including Clase Azul Ultra, Herradura Selección Suprema, and Las Garrafas de Oaxaca Xaguar Mezcal.

Of course Grand Velas Los Cabos has suitably sumptuous accommodations as well. The property is known for its luxurious oceanfront and ocean view suites complete with a 24-hour personalized butler concierge, ranging from Ambassador Suites to Grand Class Suites with their own plunge pools for an extra touch of indulgence. Top of the heap are the 5,450-sq.-ft. Presidential Suite, the 5,760-sq.-ft. Royal Suite, and the two-bed, three-bath, 6,480-sq.-ft. Imperial Suite, which goes for $24,000-per-night and comes with a private chef and includes massages and a yacht excursion, making it Cabo’s most impressive suite offering.

For those seeking a more intimate stay, next door to Grand Velas Los Cabos is a historic boutique luxury resort called Mar del Cabo, also part of the Velas Resorts portfolio. Built in the 1950s and reopened in 2018, it was one of the first hotels in the region and recently benefitted from a number of property-wide upgrades. Its Mediterranean-style architecture, tiled roofs, arches, cobblestone walkways, bougainvillea-bedecked stairways and terraces, beachfront pool encased in boulders give it a romantic vibe and make you forget you’re in the center of one of the world’s most famous beach resort towns.

With 46 suites and two penthouse, all with terraces, it’s also home to Encanto Farm & Sea, an open-air restaurant showcasing local and fresh flavors of Baja California under a palapa less than 50 yards from the ocean’s edge. “With the sustainability of the ecological, social, cultural, and economic environment at its forefront, over 90% of the ingredients for the restaurant come from nearby fruit and vegetable orchards, ranches, and producers,” the property notes. Perhaps best of all, guests staying at Mar Del Cabo receive a coveted 20% discount on spa treatments and restaurants at Grand Velas Los Cabos—including Cocina de Autor.