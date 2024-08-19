This Boutique Luxury Hotel in Seville Used to be a Spanish Aristocrat’s Private Mansion

CoolRooms Palacio de Villapanés blends historic architecture with contemporary luxury in the stunning city.

Seville, Spain, is, in a word, transporting. It might just be the most beautiful city in southern Europe; certainly it gives Florence and Venice a run for their money. Barcelona and Madrid have their charms, but for our money Seville is the place to be. And among the formidable hospitality enclaves that call it home, the most intriguing and alluring option is CoolRooms Palacio de Villapanés, Seville, which melds “traditional nobility with contemporary luxury.”

First transformed into a hotel in 2009, it has been evolving ever since, and in 2021 it entered its most recent and alluring phase when it became part of both the CoolRooms portfolio and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Their motto is “emblematic buildings located in privileged places, transformed into hotels with luxury service,” and the Seville property is no exception. Over the past few years the brand has been refurbishing all interiors in order to attain Spain’s “Gran Lujo” designation, “distinguished by exceptionally high standards [and] defining a superior lodging experience.”

Situated in the historic Santa Cruz corridor, it has luxury-meets-history stamped upon it. The original palace was built in 1729 by Admiral López-Pintado, who later became the noble Marquis de Torre Blanca de Aljarafe and was Lieutenant General of the Navy as well as a landowner, horse breeder, winemaker, art collector and renowned gourmet—all cleverly referenced in the amazing hotel his former residence has become.

The transformed palace evokes the city like no other. The coachhouses, the courtyards, the gardens, the views. It is bliss for any guest just seeing this part of Spain for the first time, and it’s why so many regulars keep returning for more. All located a few minutes from other local attractions including El Rinconcillo, the oldest tapas bar in the world, not to mention must-sees such as the Plaza Jesus del la Redencion, the Real Aclcazar de Sevilla, and the Museum of Fine Arts.

The palatial edifice is considered one of Seville’s most untouched spaces, thanks to the descendants of the late, great Marquis. Now, respecting its bones, the firm GCA Arquietectos and famed Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola have worked with respectful deft around the masterful marble confines. Its architectural principles hold true to where it began, but subtle amenities the true luxury traveler expects have been integrated into its traditional form.

The property was originally designed by Diego Antonio Diaz, and the regal palace’s creator was considered one of the great innovators in Spanish architecture, well known for some of his impressive public buildings. An official Asset of Interest of the city of Seville, since 2009 the Palacio de Villapanés is what it has always been, yet with 21st century modernizations: a classic edifice of the 18th century.

Now home to 50 spacious, one-of-a-kind suites, the original two-story palace, known for its multi-columned, double-arched bay windows, is exemplary of the Sevillian courtyard residence that dates back hundreds of years in form and function. While all of the suites are magnificent and curated with classic furnishings from the region, the Torreon Suite, located inside the structure’s dome, is a marvel. It has a massive terrace and stunning coffered ceilings.

The 19th century marble tub and stained glass windows remain intact. All of the suites make guests feel like they’re entitled. Minimalist-chic with supplied Apple computers, Jacob Jensen phones, and state-of-the-art music consoles, they are divided into four levels of accommodations. All overlook the cityscape and blend modernity with traditional Seville style. Guests have great views of nearby churches, towers, cathedrals, and bell towers.

The residentially-inclined roomy suites, says the hotel, “reflect the palace’s 400-year history with wooden coffered ceilings, stained glass windows, palatial ceilings reaching 16 feet in height, and plaster boiseries.” The aforementioned Torreon suite was a former pigeon house, way up in the dome. Contrasting furnishings, stone columns, painted tile, and immense doors mix it up with internationally-renowned designer appointments curated by design icons such as Philippe Starck, Dario Aguilar, and Patricia Urquiola.

It is all about acquired and old-school tastes finding a home. And renowned local chef Jorge Cortés’ lives up to the challenge. His locally sourced Mediterranean cuisine mirrors the resort’s heritage. Los Rincones del Marqués restaurant is rapidly becoming one of the greatest culinary meccas in Spain. Guests can choose to eat amid orange trees in the sublime courtyard, patio de los naranjos, or within the palace’s ancient wine cellars. If you’re lucky, regional live music performers may be making sweet music within.

As for the cuisine itself: consider roasted artichokes with mashed aubergine dappled in truffle oil. Andalusian-style fried wild sea bass is a favorite. And there is pico de gallo and creamy avocado sauce bar saufage, as well as partridge ravioli with wild mushroom and cocoa raviolis de perdrix avec champignons sauvages et cacao. Of course it would be remiss of us not to recommend sampling several of the fine Spanish wines alongside.

Deserts are off the charts, such as the chocolate parfait with blueberry mousse and cocoa crumble; and the tarta de quesos de la vega de Sevilla con salsa de frutos rojos—a decidedly un-American version of La Vega de Sevilla creamy cheesecake with red fruit sauce. Another standout is the fresh orange with cinnamon syrup, orange blossom, and pistachios. Spanish dessert wines, you ask? Why of course, the very best of the best to boot.

Cocktails usurp the finest of craft bars, utilizing local herbs and spices. Views from everywhere from the hotel’s wellness spa to its rooftop sunbeds and plunge pool are insurmountable. The rooftop terrace with plunge pool is one of the most relaxing spots in Seville with the best sunsets. And be sure to check into the recently renovated spa, which includes tropical showers, Jacuzzi, Finnish saunas, an ice fountain, hammam, and a double-cabin treatment center. And the Technogym-equipped fitness center has more than what the seasoned luxury travel could ever imagine.

The hotel is part of SLH, aka Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which has some 560 hotels spanning 90 countries in its portfolio. SLH is known the world over for the most stylish boutique luxury hotels on the planet—everything from treehouses, fish camps, rainforest abodes, desert ranches, and ski chalets, all completely unique and utterly memorable.