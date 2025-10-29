This Boutique Massachusetts Hotel Was Just Awarded Another Michelin Key

The historic Inn at Hastings Park is also a Relais & Chateaux member, making it unique amongst posh Boston-area properties.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn at Hastings Park, a 22-room boutique luxury property in historic Lexington, Mass.—famous as the site of “the shot heard round the world” that began the American Revolution in 1775—has become the state’s only hotel outside Boston, the Berkshires and the islands to received a highly coveted Michelin Key. The honor comes in addition to the Inn being the Boston area’s only member of Relais & Châteaux.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

Relais & Chateaux properties around the world are “renowned for excellence in hospitality, gastronomy, and most importantly a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation—the true art of living well”; while Michelin Keys are The Keys are awarded by the Michelin Guide to hotels that “stand out for their unique hospitality concept, character, warm welcome and extremely high level of service.”

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn at Hastings Park, which occupies three beautifully restored 1800s buildings steps from the famed Lexington Battle Green, features stylishly luxurious accommodations that “celebrate Lexington and New England’s historic heritage and architecture with a contemporary American chic design,” high-end amenities, and immersive culinary and wine experiences that vary with the seasons.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn at Hastings Park’s restaurant, Town Meeting Bistro, is named in honor of America’s Revolutionary era when town meetings were hugely influential in New England. The restaurant celebrates the bounty of New England with seasonal menus that showcase local farmers, fishermen and suppliers. “Their creativity and dedication towards their crafts inspire us to produce plates that are both sustainable and delicious,” the Inn notes.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The restaurant has received several awards, including Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston, OpenTable Diner’s Choice, and Yankee Magazine Best of New England Editor’s Choice. Yankee magazine, which celebrated its 90th anniversary at the Inn. Seasonal menu standouts include Pan Seared Arctic Char with sweet corn, saffron miso sauce, ginger red rice, lemon vinaigrette and arugula; and Three Sisters Duck Cassoulet made with Jurgielewicz duck, Jacob’s Cattle beans, corn, and Hubbard squash. As befits a Michelin and Relais & Chateaux property, the wine list is equally fantastic.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

“Receiving the Michelin Key for the second consecutive year is an extraordinary honor,” says Trisha Pérez Kennealy, the Inn’s owner and a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in London. “This recognition validates our team’s relentless commitment to excellence and Revolutionary Hospitality. We are grateful to the Michelin Guide for this continued acknowledgment and are deeply thankful to our guests, whose trust and support continue to inspire us to deliver exceptional experiences every day. This achievement reflects the hard work of everyone who has been part of our journey.”

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn’s commitment to authenticity extends to preserving original architectural elements like exposed beams, wide-plank floors, and working fireplaces, creating an atmosphere that honors the past while embracing modern luxury. Suites at the Inn, headed up by the lavish King Suite, are each unique and brimming with charm, blending period details with contemporary comfort.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

The Barn Suites are equally appealing for those who want a slightly quieter setting. “Choose any one of them, and you’ll feel like you’ve gone back in time: the New England designers and artisans who worked on the redesign made sure of it,” Michelin notes. “The handprinted wallpaper feels appropriately rustic, and many of the rooms include a fireplace or a gas stove.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

From Molton Brown bath amenities to curated artwork celebrating Massachusetts’ rich heritage, each room tells a story. The property’s intimate size ensures personalized attention, with staff members who remember preferences and anticipate needs. Many rooms offer views of the meticulously maintained grounds, where seasonal gardens provide fresh herbs and flowers for the restaurant.

@wearewavecollective / Inn at Hastings Park

As for the setting, as Michelin notes, “This part of Massachusetts showcases New England at its best in any season. Get acquainted with its small towns, hit the local bike trail, and stock up at its nearby farms. In other words, there’s a lot to recommend the Inn at Hastings Park before we even get to the discussing the hotel itself. They also advise to be sure to “dine in” at Town Meeting Bistro, helmed by Executive Chef Alissa Tsukakoshi.

Courtesy Inn at Hastings Park

Beyond the walls of the Inn, guests can explore Lexington’s living history through guided walking tours, visits to the Hancock-Clarke House where Revolutionary leaders lodged, and the nearby Minute Man National Historical Park. The Inn’s concierge team curates bespoke experiences, from private tours of colonial sites to seasonal activities like fall foliage drives and spring garden visits, ensuring each stay becomes a memorable journey through American history.

Courtesy Town of Lexington

As the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence approaches next year, the Inn at Hastings Park will be offering a number of year-long 250th-inspired packages, events, seasonal cocktails, dishes and special dinners—including a Paul Revere Midnight Ride Dinner & Candlelight Procession—leading up to Patriots’ Day weekend which will mark and celebrate the 251st anniversary of the Battle of Lexington, complete with battle re-enactments.

Courtesy Il Casale

While in Lexington, Il Casale restaurant is also a must visit. The intimate, rustic-Italian farmhouse restaurant—the name references a country home you’d find on a vineyard in the hills of Southern Italy—offers equal parts traditional Italian cuisine and exclusive family-style classics. It is owned by the three de Magistris brothers: Dante de Magistris, executive chef & co-owner; Damian de Magistris, director of operations & co-owner; and Filippo de Magistris, director of operations & co-owner.

Courtesy il Casale

Dante de Magistris takes inspiration from his Grandmother’s recipes, travels to his family’s hometown in Italy, and techniques he learned under years of guidance by Michelin-Starred Chef Don Alfonso in the Sorrento Peninsula. Il Casale Lexington offers a robust dinner menu paired with an expansive beer, cocktail and wine list featuring expressions from exclusive relationships with family-owned, Italian wineries.

Courtesy Visit Lexington

The menus at il Casale are structured to resemble the courses of a traditional Italian meal. Menu highlights include Caccio e Pepe Salad, Nonna’s Meatballs—three traditional pork and beef “polpette al sugo,” with tomato ragú, pecorino romano, and basil; And Tagliatelle Bolognese, a nine-hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, sundried tomato, and sage.