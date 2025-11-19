This Concours d’Elegance Car Show Is The East Coast’s Answer To Pebble Beach

Set among the mansions of the Gilded Age, Rhode Island’s Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is chaired by Jay Leno.

Courtesy Audrain Group

The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, held every October in the posh Rhode Island resort town, is quickly growing into the best classic and luxury car event on the East Coast, blending the best of Pebble Beach with a distinctly New England sense and sensibility. Jetting out to the West Coast is no longer de rigeur in order to get your fix thanks to the increasingly alluring event, which is chaired by Jay Leno.

Courtesy Audrain Group

The event’s mission centers on “celebrating the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them.” Organized by the Audrain Group, the festivities revolve around the Audrain Automobile Museum, which sits adjacent to the historic Newport Casino, an architectural masterpiece designed by the renowned Stanford White in the late 1800s.

Courtesy Discover Newport

What began as a modest gathering of mostly local collectors in 2019 has blossomed into an entire week of luxury automotive showcases and lifestyle-oriented events. The celebration takes full advantage of Newport’s extraordinary architectural heritage, hosting gatherings at some of America’s most iconic Gilded Age mansions, including The Breakers and Rough Point.

Courtesy Audrain Group

The week’s various high-end happenings build anticipation for the main attraction: the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. This prestigious finale features multiple classes of both meticulously restored and carefully maintained automobiles that “have had a significant impact on automotive history.” The Concours takes place at The Breakers, the breathtaking 70-room mansion commissioned by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt III in the 1880s.

Madison McGaw / Courtesy Audrain Group

This year’s Concours assembled 70 prominent judges representing four different countries, who evaluated 184 exceptional vehicles from across the United States and Europe. The meticulous judging process ensures that the most deserving automobiles receive recognition and awards. The event is sponsored by A. Lange & Söhne, the distinguished German luxury watchmaker renowned among serious timepiece collectors worldwide.

Courtesy Audrain Group

This year’s coveted Best of Show honors went to a stunning 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder, owned by collector and heavy-equipment mogul Chris MacAllister. This car carries exceptional historical significance, having competed in the legendary 1935 Monte Carlo Rally, where it came remarkably close to victory, and is widely considered one of the most important pre-war Italian cars in existence as well as one of the most valuable Alfa Romeos.

Courtesy Jay Leno’s Garage



Leno, who owns a historic mansion in Newport: ”What makes the Audrain Concours so special is that it’s really breaking the surface and you can feel it becoming a big, must-see event. It’s got this great atmosphere and plenty of space to walk around and see the cars up close. A big part of what makes it so special is that we do ‘30 Under 30’ class which attracts a younger crowd who are restoring cars and getting to see them next to an Alfa Romeo or Aston Martin. It’s a great atmosphere that gets new generations involved.”

Madison McGaw / Courtesy Audrain Group

The Audrain Group leadership includes billionaire CEO Nick Schorsch and his son Nick Jr., who head two innovative hospitality companies united by a common goal “to preserve the past while embracing the future and being anchored in a culture of exceptional service at every level.” Through their Newport-based Heritage Group, they own several of the town’s finest dining establishments, including the legendary Brick Alley Pub and The Reef, a beloved waterfront restaurant. “This hospitality expertise ensures that the entire Motor Week experience extends beyond automotive appreciation to encompass the finest in dining and entertainment,” Audrain notes.

Courtesy Audrain Group

The Schorsch’s Audrain Automobile Museum, established in 2014, serves as the event’s year-round anchor. The institution maintains a rotating collection exceeding 400 vehicles that span automotive history, from early brass-era pioneering models to today’s most technologically advanced supercars. Through “carefully curated exhibitions, comprehensive educational programs, and an innovative digital platform,” the museum brings automotive stories to life for both local residents and international visitors.

Madison McGaw / Courtesy Audrain Group

Audrain Group President Nic Waller emphasizes the vital role that dedicated collectors play in the world of automotive preservation. “Owners like Chris MacAllister play a vital role in preserving the legacy of classic cars and ensuring that these remarkable vehicles continue to be celebrated for generations to come,” he says. “His commitment to maintaining and sharing the rich history of automobiles enriches the automotive community and perpetuates a shared love for vintage cars.”

Courtesy Audrain Group

He adds that, “Audrain strives to foster appreciation for historic vehicles, inspire future generations of automotive enthusiasts, and preserve the legacy of iconic automobiles that have shaped our past and continue to influence our present.” Much of the revenue collected is passed along to various charities and benevolent organizations, and much of the work is done by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Courtesy Audrain Group

Beyond the Concours itself, this year’s Motor Week featured several distinguished events. The Gathering at Rough Point transformed Doris Duke’s spectacular oceanfront estate into a luxury lifestyle lawn party celebrating automotive culture. Exhibitors such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Expedition Motor Company showcased their latest creations in a Gatsby-esque setting complete with mobile champagne and lobster roll bars.

Madison McGaw / Courtesy Audrain Group

The week also included the Audrain Bandstand charity gala at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where Leno hosted a 1950s-themed evening featuring classic sports and racing cars dramatically displayed on the institution’s pristine grass tennis courts, creating an unforgettable fusion of automotive and sporting heritage. Ticket holders got into the full spirit of the occasion, dressing in vintage clothing and dancing the night away.

Courtesy Audrain Group

Among the special awards at the Concours were the ‘Most Elegant’ award to Tom Maoli for his 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Speciale Teardrop Coupe; the ‘Chairman’s Award’ to the 1967 Maserati Ghibli 2 Door Coupe owned by Ernie Boch Jr. The ‘Design Award’ presented to Robert Wilder for his 1963 Alfa Romeo TZ1 Coupe; the ‘Founder’s Award’ to Fritz Burkard for his 1937 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Roll-Back Coupe; and the Simeone Award for Historic Presence to Rob Kauffman for his 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 Brianza Le Mans Spider.

Courtesy Audrain Group

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week has now established New England as a legitimate alternative to California’s long-dominant Monterey Car Week, not by attempting to replicate it but by creating its own unique atmosphere and making the most of an awe-inspiring setting. You’ll want to get tickets to next year’s event ASAP.