This Exclusive Enclave Boasts The Largest Luxury Suites In Puerto Vallarta

At 4,700-plus square feet, Mexico’s Estates Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta’s opulent four-bedroom residences are fit for a splurge-worthy getaway.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

With massive luxury suites ranging all the way up to 4,700-plus square feet, the Estates Vidanta Nuevo-Nayarit Vallarta is an insider-y enclave, a resort-within-a-resort so to speak, for travelers who value opulence, space and privacy above all. Located just outside Puerto Vallarta, the bustling city that has emerged as Mexico’s answer to South Beach, the Estates property is a five-star, secure compound where guests’ every whim is catered to, The White Lotus-style. With all of the amenities and resources of the main Vidanta Nuevo-Nayarit Vallarta resort to draw from, the Estates is nonetheless a self-contained refuge, with its own grounds and private entrance, complete with private pools, lounges, and dining venues off limits to others.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

Estates guests also have their own butlers who are trained to anticipate needs and provide a seamless experience, providing a level of personalized service that’s unique amongst the area’s offerings. Estates residences range from 1,550-sq.-ft. one bedrooms up to 4,775-sq.-ft. upper-floor four bedroom spreads accommodating up to 12 guests that have the feel of private mansions.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

Lavishly designed in earth tones with ultra-luxe touches like marble, stone and exotic wood, the Estates were created to offer a “rarefied residential experience where attentive service becomes nearly invisible yet omnipresent.” The impressive architecture is designed to blend into the lush natural landscape with structures that “seem to emerge organically from their surroundings rather than imposing upon them.”

Courtesy VidantaWorld

All residences feature soaring open-plan layouts, soaring ceilings and full-height windows and sliding glass doors, allowing for a breathable feel and a keen interplay between outdoors and in. Morning light filters through the property’s tropical canopy, “casting ever-changing patterns across smooth stone floors and creating a kinetic artwork of light and shadow that evolves throughout the day.”

Courtesy VidantaWorld

There are fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and outdoor spaces feature lounging areas and plunge pools. Meanwhile, “indigenous materials ground each space in its context, with volcanic stone, local hardwoods, and handwoven textiles creating tactile connections to the region’s cultural heritage.” Time moves at a different cadence here, with nothing ever rushed or infringing on guests’ relaxation, and everything can be catered in-suite if they so wish.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

“The Estates are all about privacy and high-end service,” Marlon Mata Guzman, Resort Director at VidantaWorld, tells Maxim. “We get a mix of guests—celebrities, families, and travelers who want a more secluded, personalized experience. What really sets The Estates apart is the level of attention to detail. Our butlers go through extensive training, including at the British Butler Institute, so they’re great at anticipating needs without being intrusive.”

Courtesy VidantaWorld

The Estates’ also has its own dedicated areas at Beachland, on the wider property’s enormous oceanfront, with direct access to the sea and a sandy beach club as well as a privately-landscaped infinity pool reserved for their use only. It’s an oasis of calm with soundtrack provided by waves and tropical birds, a privileged view of the gorgeous seascape, and attentive service. As with the private pools in the Estates enclave itself, there is a delectable menu of gourmet snacks and refreshments to choose from.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

During long, lazy lunches or in the evening, dining becomes “a journey through regional flavors and techniques” at the Estates’ exclusive restaurants. Brezza, the signature Mediterranean venue, filters dishes through the lens of local ingredients, creating a menu that “honor both its origins and their current context.” The poolside Grill at the Estates meanwhile offers a more casual, but no less stylish, experience.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

“What distinguishes the culinary program is not merely exclusivity but attention to narrative,” the property says, “with each dish telling a story of place via local products and produce. Executive chefs work directly with regional producers to source ingredients that speak authentically of Mexican terroir, from coastal seafood to farmland bounty, creating a gastronomic map of the surrounding region’s biodiversity.”

Courtesy VidantaWorld

In-residence dining, with the pinnacle being the option of a private chef, “elevates the concept of room service to artistic expression, with meals presented as carefully as they would be in formal settings.” This service allows guests to “maintain their seclusion without compromising culinary experience”—a particularly valued option for the celebrities and professional athletes who return to the Estates frequently.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

And for those who want to explore the wider property, the best tables can be reserved at the main resorts award-winning restaurants, such as Quinto, situated in the Sky Lounge at the very top of the Grand Luxxe tower, with breathtaking views of Banderas Bay, the Ameca River, and the Sierra Madre Mountains; Gong, which transports you to the Far East, where you can feast on whole Peking duck while a laser light show plays over the lagoon; and Puerto Manjar, a beachside open-air eatery with a Latin American vibe, the perfect venue for sampling Caribbean spiny lobster and grilled steaks.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

The Estates-exclusive spa and fitness facilities also go one step further, representing a holistic approach to wellbeing that extends beyond conventional offerings. Treatment rooms open to private garden spaces where “the healing properties of the natural environment become active participants in the therapeutic process.” Fitness areas feature state-of-the-art equipment positioned to frame views of the surrounding landscape, “transforming physical exertion into a form of meditation on natural beauty. Indigenous healing traditions provide the inspiration for the spa menu, with treatments incorporating local botanical elements and ancient techniques.

Courtesy VidantaWorld

“We see all kinds of guests at The Estates,” Guzman says. “Some are well-known names, some are families looking for a quieter, more personalized stay. The PGA Tour Mexico players often stay here when the tournament is happening because it gives them space to unwind. The butler service and private accommodations make a big difference for people who want things taken care of without having to ask. It’s a very personal experience—guests come back because they feel at home here.”

Those with an appreciation for an environment that values substance over spectacle and authentic experience over ostentation will want to make their reservations right away.