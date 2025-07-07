This Historic Nantucket Luxury Hotel Is A Picture-Perfect New England Getaway

The 21 Broad Hotel occupies a pair of stately Victorian mansions in the heart of the posh island’s historic district.

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

Occupying a pair of former private mansions which the Nantucket Preservation Trust calls amongst the finest examples of Victorian architecture on the posh, preppy island, 21 Broad Hotel deserves a spot on your travel bucket list. Even the most modest houses — to say nothing of the truly sprawling estates — sell for millions of dollars in the former whaling colony, which is populated by billionaires but retains its quaint New England charm, and a stay there of any length can feel truly magical.

Constructed by Charles Robinson, Nantucket’s most prolific builder of the late-19th century, the houses at 19 and 21 Broad Street occupy a privileged position mere steps from the bustling harbor and beach. Once directly connected, they were at one time known as the Nesbitt Inn, the longest continuously-operating lodging house on Nantucket for over 140 years. Winning the praise of preservation societies, the stately manses were painstakingly renovated to keep architectural details intact while fulfilling the requirements of modern hospitality.

Courtesy Nantucket Preservation Trust

Now operated as a boutique luxury hotel and managed by high-end Olympia Hospitality, the property is known for its immense outdoor courtyard complete with fire pit, gracious period decorative elements, and charming service. With only 27 guest rooms divided between the two buildings — the six rooms at No. 19, known as the Swain House, can also be bought out as a standalone accommodation for families and small groups — offer an intimate locale for exploring the very best that the island has to offer.

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

21 Broad Hotel is owned by billionaire real estate mogul and native New Englander Bruce Percelay, who also owns Nantucket Magazine, as well as the 76 Main Hotel also on Nantucket, and the Revolution Hotel in Boston. Percelay is a historic preservation buff who also restored the nearby Nantucket Whaling Museum, amongst other projects. 21 Broad’s original redesign was completed by Rachel Reider, a Boston-based designer known for her “vibrant and fresh approach to boutique hospitality spaces.”

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

Last year, the hotel’s lobby and common areas were updated by a local Nantucket designer to reflect a “more relaxed and modern island feel,” while guest rooms were upgraded to enhance comfort while maintaining the essential character of the original structure. New furniture throughout, including on the hotel’s coveted twin front porches, perfect for people watching, reflects a nautical palette without descending into kitsch.

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

“These buildings really tell the history of Nantucket,” Amanda Jardin, the property’s General Manager, tells us. She loves to point out details such as the fact that the mansion’s original deeds are concealed behind scrimshaw plaques embedded in the wooden stairways’ main balusters. “You’re really immersed in the downtown historic district here, steps away from all of the shops and restaurants, so you get a bit of the action, but also a residential feel, like being in a private home.”

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

She points out that 21 Broad is “one of the hotels in town, especially in the historic district, that has this amount of outdoor space.” The decor, she notes, evokes the colors of sea glass you might find on the beach. “So we have a lot of jewel tones in the interior design. Jill Vieth is the interior designer for the hotel and she wanted to give it a nautical and coastal kind of feel. Burt she is a little bit of a minimalist, so you don’t have a lot of extra ‘stuff’’—rather, the architecture, original wood floors, and period mantelpieces and moldings speak for themselves.

Courtesy 21 Broad Hotel

Though preserving history is an essential part of Nantucket, the island, located 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, nonetheless has an air of contemporary sophistication thanks to its status as a highly desirable vacation spot. Old storefronts on cobblestone streets often conceal the wares of exclusive designers, and while there are of course plenty of souvenir shops, they don’t overrun the town. Restaurants are also of an extremely high quality, such as the beautiful Proprietor’s Bar & Table, located a few blocks from the hotel, known for global cuisine showcasing seasonal products and, of course, local seafood.

Courtesy The Propietors

None of it would be out of place in the hipper neighborhoods of a big city, yet being on the island imparts a much more laid-back vibe. “Nantucket seamlessly blends historic tradition with modern sensibilities, offering a destination where heritage is revered and current trends are embraced,” 21 Broad notes, and the hotel’s ethos fits squarely within that framework. “Whether exploring historic sites, relishing the beaches, savoring fresh seafood or enjoying the nightlife, visitors will find their ideal equilibrium on this enchanting island.”

Courtesy The Nantucket Series

While 21 Broad does not have a restaurant or bar on site, it is surrounded by so many great options that hardly matters. And the property hosts popular BYOB cocktail hours for guests with a selection complimentary selection of premium mixers, fresh garnishes, and curated recipes, which are much more fun anyway. Take your cocktail out on the front porch and watch the seemingly endless parade of well dressed people and perfectly restored Land Rover Defenders the island is known for—it’s home to The Nantucket Series, a vintage Land Rover event—while of course planning a return visit as soon as possible.