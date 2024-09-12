This Iconic Saint-Tropez Hotel Just Unveiled A New Spa & Luxury Suites

Famed designer Laura Gonzalez’s carefully curated updates usher in a new era at the 5-star getaway.

Like Brigitte Bardot who acted as its muse since its opening in 1967, Saint-Tropez’s iconic Hotel Byblos really needs no introduction for the cognoscenti. However with a new spa and luxury suites, even those who think they’ve been there, done that should be sure to check in—and join the likes of previous devotées like Grace Kelly, Prince Charles, Lauren Bacall, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Bill Gates.

Acclaimed French designer Laura Gonzalez is responsible for the stunning revamp of several suites, while the five-star property’s famed Sisley Spa was also recently renovated, making for a truly sybaritic sojourn. Dock your yacht or valet the Ferrari and stay while.

For the international playboys and the women who were more stylish then them, there’s never been anywhere on the French Riviera like Byblos. And that remains how it is, particularly since the Saint-Tropez resort, complete with world-class restaurants and a legendary nightclub, brought in Gonzalez to conjure the deliciously decadent time period when the hotel first opened, but with a contemporary twist.

For decades this spectacularly-insider “village-within-a-village” enclave of 87 rooms and suites has been the go-to for poolside lounging, decadent dining, and all-night dancing at its enduringly boisterous Les Caves du Roy, the latter where the ceiling glimmer balls (there are more than a few) keep revolving and reflecting of the patrons’ sequined designer dresses, late night-until-day, while champagne corks pop continuously.

Byblos, in 2024, is, as it ultimately always has been, a place of civilized debauchery and Bain du Soleil-tanning respite. The fourth-generation Floirat family owners have kept it that way, maintaining original design architectural and elements while commissioning thoughtful updates from the likes of Gonzalez, a classic-contemporary star with a formidable resumé. The France-based tastemaker has transformed iconic-but-dusty-laureled hotels such as the old-school St. James and Lapérouse,, and, more recently, the Hotel Hana and Cartier.

Inspired by the history of Byblos and the spirit of Saint-Tropez, the new suites, which join others designed by the likes of Italian design house Missoni, blend classic references with an interplay of custom materials, colors, patterns, and textures. “With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail, Gonzalez has carved a niche for herself in the world of luxury interiors,” the property notes.

Byblos selected Gonzalez because, “Her work reflects a deep appreciation for art, history, and cultural influences, and her extensive portfolio spans a wide spectrum of projects from luxurious residences to distinguished hospitality spaces.” This is more than evident in the gorgeous suites she has breathed new life into.

The new suites were designed to “resemble a family home with its own universe but always with the same common thread: a bold blend of colors and influences,” Byblos declares. “With this new design, Laura’s aim was to express modernity through atmospheres reflecting the joy of living as well as the destination.” We’d call it a smashing success to say the least.

Besides waving her wand over the rooms, vegetable garden, famous pool, Byblos Beach, the hotel’s satellite sun-and-sand setup in nearby Ramatuelle, and the nightclub, Gonzalez has upped the ante on the reasons to get in line to go there. Her four renovated suites are of a higher calling, both romantic and residential-feeling escapes, singularly comfort-minded and simply beautiful spaces.

The little-big details are big stuff. Besides all of the vintage furniture and Riviera-centric art pieces, the ceramic minibars—mosaic-tiled and matching the floors—pick up the look of old-school travel trunks on luxury cruise ships of yore. The wooden doors to rooms and baths are made by hand, and colorfully painted. It’s sexy stuff, transporting. Hues evoke the colors of the French Riviera: corals, yellows, turquoises, and celadon. They feel like a wave of cool, and, storied, a nod to a salty past.

“We are delighted to have Laura Gonzalez on board for this new project at Hotel Byblos,” says the hotel’s owner Antoine Chevanne. “With our joint passion for the French Riviera and the colors of the Mediterranean we had every reason to collaborate. Her unique design sensibility and keen understanding of the hotel’s history make her the perfect choice for this endeavor.”

Of the new rooms, Gonzalez notes, “The concept aims to retain the essence of Byblos, embracing a familiar and welcoming atmosphere. The approach involved conceptualizing the suites as if they were part of a family home, designed to provide a warm and inviting space for its guests. This emphasis was intended to create a sense of comfort and ease, fostering a connection between the guests and the space they inhabit during their stay at Byblos.”

Byblos set its sights last year on the complete renovation of its world-class Sisley Spa, which included the introduction of a distinct holistic program, focusing upon self-improvement techniques. Opened since 2007, the spa now features a new sauna, an updated hamman, and a rejuvenating Waterfall Room. “Dive into this experience being pummeled lovingly by jets and waterfall features everywhere,” Byblos offers. “It was designed to enhance the feeling of being in nature and the primordial urge to return to the sea by renowned architects Anthony and Marine Ugo.”

Clear your head of all that white noise in the real world with an afternoon at the spa. Then have an incredible dinner at Cucina, the hotel’s sumptuous Italian restaurant, helmed by 21-Michelin-star Chef Alain Ducasse. The comfortably chic space is aglow with lanterns hanging from trees. Romantic and fun, Cucina’s menu offers the most flavorful and aesthetically presented cuisine, including its starters of cheese and charcuterie, antipasti, first courses like amberjack carpaccio, and entrees of fish and meat. Linguini and panne’ pasta abound. And all is farm-to-table, trap-to-table, utilizing the freshest produce of the region.

Start with, say, octopus bruschetta or confit beef cheek paccheri. The fish entrees are insurmountable, including seared tuna, dorade filets, sea bream, and whole-roasted sea bass—all given singular preparations via that Ducasse touch. Meat entrees include glazed confit pork belly, beef tagilata, and escalope Milanese. Much of it is gluten-free. Vegetarians will be sated with pods of spinach, ricotta, and egg-yolk ravioli in a vegetable jus with Parmesan emulsion. Plus of course a bottle from Byblos’ legendary wine cellar, such as a vintage Margaux.

Close with a signature cocktail and the deserts of new pastry chef Geoffrey Turpin, who excels in tiramisu and a chocolate pizza. After an early swim the next day, throw on a terrycloth blazer and hit the poolside lunch terrace, Jardin d’Arcadia, which turns into a fine dining venue at night. Bask in the Mediterranean breezes while taking in its subtle and light Mediterranean fare. Nicola Canuti is the property’s extremely talented executive chef, and he delivers masterpieces day and to the delight of Byblos’ extremely discerning clientele, both at the main hotel and the beach club.