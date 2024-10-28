This Intimate Yacht Cruise Is The Best Way To See Croatia’s Captivating Coast

Cruise Croatia operates the country’s most luxurious small ships for touring in comfort and style.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

Everything you’ve heard is true—yes, Croatia is incredibly beautiful. And yes, in certain places it’s completely overrun with Games of Thrones fans. But don’t let that dissuade you from visiting the coastal paradise, two-thirds of which is surrounded by the Adriatic Sea; you just need to be smart about it. A small luxury cruise along the extremely captivating coastline is the way to go.

And many a wise traveler opts for Cruise Croatia after doing the research—rather than some bloated barge full of cut-rate food and drink bought in bulk and geared towards people who don’t actually want to leave the ship except to buy souvenir t-shirts, they operate actual luxury yachts comfortably converted into cabins and beautifully-appointed public spaces for those who prefer a much more authentic experience.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

As the company puts it, they offer the opportunity to “immerse in the country’s rich culture, natural beauty, and culinary delights—all from the comfort of a boutique floating sanctuary.” On board their fleet of streamlined luxury yachts, measuring 150-feet-and-up, you’ll find a maximum of 19 spacious cabins—many with private balconies—catering to a select group of no more than 40 guests. The size of the yachts is carefully calculated to allow access to smaller ports and marinas where bigger cruise ships are not welcome.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

Founded in 2019, Cruise Croatia specializes in bespoke sailings and curated weeklong adventures along Croatia’s famed Dalmatian coast between May and October, when the weather is at its most perfect point. There’s a bit of a White Lotus vibe to it all, but with romance and intrigue in place of the menace. As the leading luxury small-ship cruise company in Croatia, the company is able to offer access, expertise and logistical support second to none.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

Imagine navigating the azure waters of the Adriatic aboard the streamlined 154-ft. My Wish, a ship that embodies both luxury and understated elegance. With just 18 well-appointed, air-conditioned cabins, including 10 with private balconies, and a crew-to-guest ratio of 1 to 4, this is the best way to savor the salty breeze and the captivating coastal views. The spacious sundeck boasts a hot tub for relaxing under the sun, while a convenient swimming platform offers easy access for cooling dips into Croatia’s turquoise waters during swim stops, always selected by the Captain en route for their beauty and privacy.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

Dining is a hedonistic indulgence. The on-board restaurant is visually overwhelmed with expansive picture windows, so that every plate comes with an ever-changing backdrop as the journey progresses . Fresh, locally sourced ingredients dominate the menus—from succulent seafood to crisp vegetables—all reflecting the flavors of Croatia. The main meals on board are lavish lunches, while dinners are typically reserved for exploring the ports of call.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

As sunrise goes into sunset, Cruise Croatia invites guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture of each island or coastal town, where the yacht docks each afternoon. Spend leisurely summer evenings dining alfresco in hidden gems and bustling eateries, experiencing the authentic charm of Dalmatia before returning to your floating boutique hotel. The itineraries offered by Cruise Croatia are an exploration of Croatia’s finest destinations. From Dubrovnik to Opatija, or vice versa, the voyages are marked by exper guided tours led by locals and historians.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

The most popular itinerary encompasses the historical wonders of Split, the enchanting beauty of Hvar, the romantic charm of Korčula island, and the lesser-known magic of Rab, among other destinations, including iconic Old Town Dubrovnik. The ability to access smaller ports and secluded coves gives the feeling of a private yacht charter, bringing a true sense of exclusivity and adventure to the voyage. In each port, guests have the chance to explore cultural landmarks, taste regional specialties, and take in the views that have inspired countless travelers throughout history.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

One of the most-praised highlights is a visit to the stunning Krka National Park—a paradise of cascading waterfalls and lush greenery. The excursions arranged by Cruise Croatia are not simply “tours”; they are immersive experiences, designed to take travelers beyond the rote tourist trail. On board Cruise Croatia’s ships, service is intensely personal. The Cruise directors—handpicked for their charm, enthusiasm, knowledge, and professionalism—ensure that everything runs smoothly, from daily excursions to onboard activities. Optional lectures on Croatian history, gastronomy, and culture enrich the overall experience, adding depth to the journey.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

“The relaxed and sociable on-board atmosphere creates an environment where lifelong friendships are often forged,” the company notes. It’s not unusual for guests from all over the world—hailing from places like the UK, Australia, North America, and South Africa—to bond over the day’s experiences, sharing stories during a sunset cocktail on deck. Yet, privacy is always respected. “Whether mingling with fellow travelers or savoring a quiet moment on a private balcony, the choice is entirely yours.” And side excursions for scuba diving or surfing are always able to be arranged.

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

As part of the top-drawer Unforgettable Travel Group, Cruise Croatia has built its brand on a foundation of treating guests like family, providing service that is both warm and meticulous, they note. “Our brand has become synonymous in Croatia for our friendly destination experts and highly personalized service aboard the most sought-after small ships,” says Graham Carter, Director of Unforgettable Travel Company. “We’re constantly innovating, whether through our ship designs or by enhancing the overall guest experience, both on and off our vessels.”

Courtesy Cruise Croatia

“Unforgettable cuisine” is at the heart of the Croatian experience, and Cruise Croatia understands this better than most. The company has compiled a comprehensive restaurant guide, offering guests a curated selection of restaurants at each overnight stop. Croatia’s delectable dining experiences run from small joints that are essentially extensions of family kitchens to Michelin-starred eateries in Dubrovnik and “agrotourism” standouts in the surrounding hills where everything is grown or harvested on site. Don’t miss out on the fantastic local wines. And Cruise Croatia’s signature Privilege Card ensures that guests have access to the best dining options, often with exclusive discounts.

Unforgettable Travel Company is a global leader in specialist luxury travel with offices in London, New York, Melbourne, Split, and Athens. Alongside the exceptional Croatian sailings, the group’s portfolio includes market-leading brands like Unforgettable Greece, all designed to “provide exclusive and unforgettable journeys for travelers seeking unique experiences in some of the world’s most splendidly visual locations.” Spots for 2025 are already filling up fast, so you’ll want to make a booking asap.