This Key Largo Resort Is A Luxe Getaway That Celebrates Ernest Hemingway

Bungalows Key Largo is a true hidden gem with the feel of an exotic escape in the Caribbean.

In a region dominated by family-oriented resorts and cookie-cutter marinas, Bungalows Key Largo takes luxury hospitality to a whole new level. Established a few years ago along an unspoiled stretch of Florida coastline, the adults-only enclave represents both “an evolution of Key Largo’s hospitality landscape and a thoughtful homage” to iconic hotels that have defined luxury across generations.

Owner Jerry Johnson brings a curator’s sensibility to this 12-acre waterfront haven. As the former owner of the much-admired Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada, Johnson’s concept of hospitality centers on a deep appreciation for how architectural elements and design choices create a lasting connection for guests. Bungalows Key Largo reflects Johnson’s lifetime experience of properties that have defined luxury hospitality—from the storied bungalows of the Beverly Hills Hotel to the sun-drenched retreats along Mexico’s coastline and Italy’s Amalfi cliffs.

This is no mere pastiche of other properties however. While influences from these iconic destinations inform the overall aesthetic, the resulting creation has its own unique identity. Each bungalow exists as a self-contained hideaway, designed to maximize privacy while offering either a waterfront or garden setting. Johnson’s meticulous planting of hundreds of towering palm trees creates natural allées leading from private bungalows to restaurants and recreation areas, a “subtle invitation to move between solitude and social engagement.”

The world-class landscape design transforms what could have been merely manicured grounds into an immersive botanical experience, like taking a trip to the Caribbean. Indigenous flora aligned with carefully selected tropical specimens creates jungle-like oases that shift subtly as guests move about the property. This “living tapestry” not only attracts native birds but serves as a set of visual barriers that enhance the sense of seclusion.

Johnson’s obvious reverence for Ernest Hemingway—that most iconic of Key West denizens—appears throughout the property, without descending into thematic gimmickry. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Hemingway Bar, for which Johnson commissioned artisans to meticulously reproduce the Art Deco tiles from the author’s storied Key West residence. Rather than creating a museum-like reproduction, however, the space captures something more ephemeral: the atmosphere of daiquiri-fueled creative vitality that surrounded the author during his best years.

Black and white photographs adorning the walls show Hemingway in iconic moments—wrestling massive marlins from tropical waters or raising a celebratory glass after a successful safari in Africa. You can almost feel Papa’s presence, as if he had just stepped away to telephone his editor or perhaps an ex-wife or two. And the cocktails are good enough to inspire a novel of your own.

Adjacent to this literary watering hole is Bogie & Bacall’s, a restaurant that draws inspiration from multiple chapters of Hemingway’s life. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall starred in the classic 1944 film adaption of his novel To Have and Have Not—hence the name—which was originally set in Key West. The restaurant’s design vocabulary incorporates elements from all of Hemingway’s beloved locations, creating a space that feels neither like a stage set nor a conventional dining room.

Beyond the considerable atmospheric charm, what elevates Bogie & Bacall’s is its exacting approach to using fresh, local produce, meat and seafood to enhance the usual culinary offerings in the Keys. The menu strikes a delicate balance—honoring local maritime traditions while incorporating techniques and presentations that reflect the refinement found at the famous resorts around the world that Bungalows pays homage to.

The usual “catch of the day” is transformed here through precise technique, whether as crudo dressed with citrus harvested from the property’s own trees, or in more complex dishes that demonstrate respect for the integrity of ingredients. Steaks are grilled to perfection, and the wine program similarly defies local convention, offering “thoughtfully curated selections that prioritize character over familiar labels.”

It might surprise you to learn that this is an all-inclusive resort; but it’s not like any other you might have come across. Rather it’s designed to “eliminate the transactional elements that can fragment the guest experience,” replacing them with a seamless flow between accommodations, dining venues, and recreational offerings. In addition to dining, guests can engage with activities ranging from water sports to mixology classes without “administrative interruptions.”

Despite its relatively recent emergence, Bungalows Key Largo has already developed a devoted following. The property’s intentionally over-generous use of space—it accommodates fewer guests than many neighboring resorts despite its expansive footprint—creates an atmosphere of exclusivity that “derives not from overt opulence but from thoughtful restraint”. But playful touches like it’s signature tiki bar boats abound.

As word inevitably spreads about this hidden escape, the challenge for the property will be to retain the essential character of the resort. Johnson and his team realize this and have been gradually enhancing its offerings without compromising the qualities that distinguish Bungalows Key Largo from its neighbors, and the overall Keys ethos of somewhat transient tourism.

For guests tired of impersonal resorts and trendy boutique hotels that look identical from Miami to Montauk, Bungalows Key Largo delivers something more worthy: an invitation to the very best of the Keys, plus clever nods to other iconic destinations, with food worth remembering, spaces designed for the ultimate in privacy and comfort, and an atmosphere that invites you to slow down and actually enjoy your vacation and feel worlds away, though you’re only an hour from Miami.