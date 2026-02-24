This Luxe Private Villa & Dinner Show Pairing Showcases Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit At Its Finest

A new chef, VIP dining experience, and luxury villa set the tone for the best part of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Riviera Nayarit has long been one of Mexico’s insider destinations—but this season, it’s stepping confidently into the limelight. That’s thanks to a newly elevated VIP package at the ALMA, Rhythms of the Night experience led by one of the country’s most acclaimed chefs, which can be paired with the debut of a stunning new private villa in Punta Mita. Both part of the Vallarta Adventures portfolio, together they offer a compelling case for why this stretch of Pacific coastline now rivals—and arguably surpasses—Mexico’s more famous beach destinations.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

At the center of the new experience is Chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano, the Guadalajara-born culinary force behind that city’s Alcalde, consistently ranked among Latin America’s best restaurants. His involvement signals a major evolution for Rhythms of the Night, transforming an already compelling Cirque du Soleil-style show—but in an open-air jungle setting—into a true gastronomic journey, limited to 100 guests per night.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Add to that a stay at one or both of Vallarta Adventures’ ultra-private, architecturally impressive, oceanfront villas in the exclusive Punta Mita enclave—Casa Koko Sunset and the newly unveiled Casa Koko Sunrise, together forming their own luxury brand—and you have a Riviera Nayarit itinerary that balances indulgence with authenticity in five-star style.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Produced by Vallarta Adventures, Rhythms of the Night has long been considered one of the most memorable evenings in the Puerto Vallarta–Riviera Nayarit region—which, despite some recent incendiary headlines, is extremely peaceful and safe. The experience begins with a sunset cruise across Banderas Bay to a secluded jungle compound once owned by legendary director John Huston, followed by a buffet supper and then a candlelit walk through the jungle to a hidden amphitheater carved into the coastline.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

For the new Premier ticket holders, Chef Paco Ruano has curated an elevated dining experience, replacing the traditional buffet with a refined, multi-course culinary journey complete with wine pairings inspired by the Pacific coast and Mexico’s deep regional traditions. Ruano’s approach is thoughtful and modern, rooted in seasonality, technique, and elegant simplicity. His dishes reflect the soul of Mexican cuisine without leaning on clichés, bringing unexpected elegance to a setting already rich with atmosphere.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

The seated al fresco, candlelit dinner experience unfolds under swaying palms alongside a beautiful bar. The award-winning live performance features musicians, dancers, aerialists, and acrobats in a Cirque du Soleil–style production invoking Mexico’s rich history. Ancient Mexican and Mesoamerican mythology provides the narrative thread, while fire, water, and acrobatic feats bring the jungle itself into the show. It’s been described as “immersive, transporting, and unlike anything else in Mexico’s nightlife scene.”

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Vallarta Adventures’ evolution from a touring and eco adventures outfit—founded 30 years ago by Ricardo Farkas—to a full-scale, major player in entertainment and hospitality is on full display here. The company now owns luxury villas, a fleet of seaplanes and water craft of various sizes, and stages a production that rivals international theater experiences in an incomparable setting. The jewel of their fleet, the Azimut yacht Lady in Red, can actually pick up Casa Koko guests right from Punta Mita, bypassing the Rhythms of the Night check-in point in Puerto Vallarta. You might even spot some whales along the way.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Despite the remote location, “It was an easy call” when Vallarta Adventures invited him to head up the new culinary initiative, Ruano tells us. “I have always been intrigued by challenges, things that I haven’t done before. And I have a personal story here with the Bay, I used to live here when I was 20 years old. So I’m in love with the Bay of Banderas area, and with Puerto Vallarta. It’s an exciting location, and a really exciting company to work with. Ricardo and I instantly hit it off. And it’s such a unique setup. The logistics for this company are crazy. I cannot believe what they achieve here every day, bringing back and forth products and people. I love to do new things and here I am!”

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Both before and after the drama and energy of the jungle entertainment, Casa Koko offers the perfect counterbalance. Located in Punta Mita, Riviera Nayarit’s most exclusive private peninsula, the Casa Koko Collection is currently comprised of two exceptional private villas designed for travelers who value privacy, space, ultra-luxe accommodations, full support staff, and a strong sense of place.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Casa Koko Sunset is the original villa, set directly above the ocean with the famed Punta Mita views of the Pacific. Designed for larger groups, it features expansive open-air living areas, multiple ocean-facing suites, an infinity pool that appears to spill into the sea, and a sandy beach-like are for lounging. The architecture emphasizes natural materials and clean lines, allowing the land and seacape to take center stage.

Days at Casa Koko Sunset unfold easily: morning swims, long breakfasts prepared by the in-house staff, afternoons split between lounging poolside and exploring nearby towns like Punta de Mita and Sayulita, embarking on one of the company’s adventure tours, and evenings featuring memorable meals under the stars. “It’s a villa built for connection,” the property notes, “between guests and between indoors and out.”

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

Casa Koko Sunrise, newly opened, offers a more intimate and serene experience, with more modern architecture and a no less dramatic setting. Tucked into a protected cove with crystal-clear water and interesting rock formations, it’s ideal for snorkeling right off the property. And both properties offer opportunities for whale spotting right from the grounds—or even while immersed in the beautiful pools.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

The rocky shoreline and striking formations create clear water and excellent visibility for snorkeling just offshore. The setting feels raw and untouched, with waves breaking against volcanic stone and marine life visible beneath the surface. It reinforces the villa’s sense of seclusion, offering guests close proximity to nature while nearby sandy beaches and calmer swimming areas remain only a short drive or boat ride away.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

What makes the experience so compelling is its setting. Stretching over 200 miles of Pacific coastline, Riviera Nayarit is significantly larger—and far less crowded—than the Riviera Maya. It encompasses more than just beaches, with rivers, lakes, mountains, and rainforest adding texture and depth to the landscape. Despite its scale, getting around is refreshingly easy. Uber operates throughout much of the region, dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of traveling between towns, beaches, and experiences. Puerto Vallarta serves as a convenient international gateway, but the real magic lies beyond the airport.

Courtesy Vallarta Adventures

To the north, Sayulita and San Pancho (San Francisco) embody the region’s laid-back, creative spirit. Both towns are filled with independent boutiques, design-forward hotels, and restaurants that draw inspiration—and ingredients—from their surroundings. Local fishermen still play a vital role, delivering some of the freshest seafood imaginable straight from boat to kitchen.Surf culture thrives here, but so does the art of doing very little. Sitting on the beach with ceviche and a cold drink can be just as satisfying as chasing waves or exploring jungle trails.

Courtesy Riviera Nayarit

Taken together, the new Premier Rhythms of the Night experience and a stay at either of the Casa Koko properties capture Riviera Nayarit at its most captivating: immersive yet relaxed, elevated yet deeply rooted in place. Chef Paco Ruano’s cuisine brings Mexico’s contemporary culinary scene into the jungle, while Casa Koko’s villas offer the privacy and ease that allow the coast’s natural beauty to shine. It’s a clear sign that Riviera Nayarit’s moment in the sun has arrived.