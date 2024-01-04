This Luxe Turks & Caicos Resort Has The Caribbean’s Longest Private Jet Runway

Here’s why A-list-friendly Ambergris Cay has become the premiere refuge for the private-jet set.

“I bought a plot of land on here after hearing that one senior partner in Goldman Sachs had bought the entire southern tip of the island for $14 million. I figured that was a fairly strong indicator that it was a sound investment”.

So wrote one private-equity type on a financial site regarding Ambergris Cay, the ultra-exclusive island retreat in the Turks & Caicos that has quietly become a magnet for ultra-high-net-worth individuals who love the idyllic setting—and the fact that you can land your private jet right on the island.

In fact, Ambergris Cay has the largest private runway in all of the Caribbean, and its own international airport to boot. Moguls from NYC can be there in three-and-a-half hours, and be kicking back by the pool, martini in hand, while their colleagues are still stuck in traffic trying to get to East Hampton.

Don’t have a jet of your own? Not to worry, Ambergris Cay has a fleet of its own aircraft to get you to the island in comfort and style. Once you land you’ll be whisked to your luxury suite or private villa in a matter of minutes. And if you should trip over a Redstone or a Hearst en route, they’ll likely offer you a glass of Haut Brion.

Originally established as a club-like community for private homeowners only, Ambergris Cay opened as a private island resort in 2019. A further transformation took place during the pandemic, with the island now completely open and operating as a full-service, five-star luxury resort.

Of course, you can still build or buy a private residence here as well, should you so choose. Either way it would be a good idea to purchase or reserve as soon as possible, because word about Ambergris Cay is starting to spread.

The island is situated 600 miles south of Miami, on the southeast corner of the string of the Turks and Caicos Islands that surround the famous Caicos Banks. It’s one of the most beautiful private islands in the Caribbean, with 1,100-acres of mostly unspoiled land, and is a highly regarded natural habitat for several tropical species of flora and fauna.

With just ten suites and seven villas for rent on a luxury all-inclusive basis, every accommodation has a surfeit of privacy and exclusivity. These range from beachfront pool suites with heated plunge pools to a collection of privately-owned homes and luxury villas, ranging from three to six bedrooms, that are available when the owners are not in residence.

The experience, as the property puts it, is “bespoke, tailored to the individual, and ever-evolving,” as more luxe features are being added to and upgraded all the time.

“We intentionally balance luxury amenities with authentic experiences, creating a lifestyle that centers resilience and stability,” they note. “Not only in our natural environment, but in our way of life, our investments, and the community we are building for future generations.”

With world-class dining, spa, tennis and fitness facilities and plenty of land, there is room to expand the resort and residence footprint, but Ambergris Cay’s owners promise it will always remain mostly undeveloped, declaring, “As we revel in the endless recreation opportunities, the island’s slow-paced lifestyle allows us to be more mindful of how important it is to protect this remote paradise.”

We spoke to Andreas Naegele, who oversees hospitality for Ambergris Cay’s parent company, about this extraordinary escape.

What makes Ambergris Cay different from other private island resorts in the area?

“The island was originally developed as a residential community for ultra-high net worth individuals, and then in 2019 the island starting allowing guests to visit by either staying in a beachfront suites or renting on of the many luxury villas on the island. Over 60% of this tropical island is a nature preserve designed to protect native species such as the endangered rock iguana, boas, Turk’s-head cactus, flamingoes and other migratory birds.”

“The island is committed to sustainable development within a naturally discreet, upscale environment. And significant investment in the infrastructure ensures that the island is fully self-sufficient including a solar farm and water plant.”

What attracts ultra-high net worth individuals to Ambergris Cay?

“The island is safe, private and exclusive with all the comforts to work remotely or completely unwind and detach from your hectic life. It possesses the highest standard of infrastructure and amenities. The Cay boasts the longest runway (5,700 feet) of any private airport in the Caribbean. The landing strip can accommodate aircraft up to 92 feet in length. With this seamless arrival, private jet guests can go from landing and clearing immigration to their luxury suite or villa within minutes.”

How many private jets come to the island on average per year? What are the largest jets that can land there?

“Approximately 100 private aircraft come per year. Privately operated aircraft up to the size of a Gulfstream G450, Falcon 7 or Global Express can land here. Commercially operated aircraft are presently restricted to those with a MTOW (maximum takeoff weight) under 10,000 kgs.”

What is the social vibe on the island? Are residents friendly with new arrivals?

“Very often you will experience guests interacting with owners at communal areas such as Calico Jack restaurant or the Club House and being invited back to owners’ homes for cocktails. For a community that thrives off of offering a discrete getaway, Ambergris Cay mingles like-minded people that share the same needs and desires when it comes to a place to escape from the busy everyday life.”

“As a private island, there are no concerns for being recognized, photographed or approached, so your privacy is respected at all times; and should there a desire to interact with others, there is always ‘The Hangover’ [floating tiki bar] located on the sand banks of Little Ambergris Cay. “

What is the price range for private residences? Is there a waiting list for building lots?

“You may either purchase one of the existing villas for sale that are listed between $4 million and $5 million, or purchase an available lot and build your dream villa. Depending on the location of the lot that you chose there may be a delay in building; however there is an on-island construction company that makes building almost seamless.

“Note that all plans for construction must be first approved by the development which ensures that [architectural and design] standards are maintained.”

What other features or amenities do you plan to add in future?

“With already all stand-alone infrastructure fully functional, as well as two restaurants, a spa, gym, yoga pavilion, tennis and pickleball courts, a kids’ club, and luxury private charter boats, the island this year will be expanding its beachfront suites, spa, and marina facilities.”