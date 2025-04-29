This Manhattan Ritz-Carlton Hotel Is A Luxe Getaway In The Heart of NoMad

Modern luxury, fine food and spectacular scenery abound at the Ritz’s latest NYC lair.

(Ritz-Carlton NoMad)

You don’t have to be a nomad to enjoy luxurious hospitality at New York’s Ritz-Carlton NoMad, the high-end chain’s newest Manhattan destination was notably voted one of the top two hotels in the city by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards last year. The 50-story hotel opened just two years ago, adding a new 500-foot structure in a part of town where it towers over surrounding neighborhoods providing some of the best unobstructed views the city has to offer—clear to the Statue of Liberty to the south, and to the north the Empire State Building and beyond. Its 219 guestrooms, 31 suites and 16 residences feature contemporary design comfort with thick plush mattress beds upon which to sip coffee in the morning as you admire the urban panorama outside.

(Ritz-Carlton NoMad)

Big spenders can opt for a stunning $20,000-a-night suite on the hotel’s 37th floor. The 2,100-square-foot open floor plan lounge and dining area feature floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking skyline views. The media room leads into the bedroom and bath with an oversized tub for lounging while you soak in the sprawling city below. But that’s not even the best part. That honor is reserved for Michelin star Chef José Andrés whose second story eatery, The Bazaar, offers sublime Spanish-Japanese fusion cuisine. Small plates call for multiple orders so start with Wagyu Air Bread—Japanese beef with manchego cheese espuma topped with caramelized onion jam. Next, you can’t go wrong with the Scallop Crudo—tomato ponzu, tomato oil and sea lettuce. Top it off with Mochi Valenciano including Mandarin semifreddo, vanilla yuzu mochi and matcha cream. If you’re in the mood for something less extravagant try Andrés’ lobby restaurant, Zaytinya, which offers an innovative mezze (small dish) menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines served up in a street-level modern setting.

(Ritz-Carlton NoMad Photo: Björn Wallander)

Of course, drinks are on the house at NoMad, not figuratively but literally. The top floor is occupied by the spectacular cocktail bar Nubeluz featuring signature concoctions (try the Melon Cloud), and premium bottle service as well as delectable light bites and snackss like grilled cheese with mustard, lobster roll and potato chips with labneh and salmon roe are just a few of the menu’s primo offerings. If you’re a Club Level guest, you can access the 36th-floor lounge for mimosas and bloody marys from morning to cocktail hour with an impressive food spread including soup, salad, snacks and candy.

(Ritz-Carlton NoMad)

Before diving headlong into your madcap Manhattan weekend you’ll want to reboot with a trip to the spa and services here are second to none. The long menu of options include a CBD Relief Massage blending organic CBD and coconut oil customized to your own personal aches and pains using cayenne, clove, ginger and arnica. It won’t get you high, and neither will the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage employing Himalayan stones and a moderate to deep pressure for relief and relaxation.

NoMad is short for North of Madison Square Park, where you take in the greenery before strolling over to the Museum of Sex, which showcases the history and evolution of copulation through immersive exhibitions in collaboration with artists and scholars. Check out the “Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival” offering interactive games and rides to enlighten and titillate. NoMad’s central location offers easy access to landmarks like the Empire State Building, just a couple blocks north, Times Square a half mile away, with Chelsea Market and The High Line to the west. A short subway ride away are sites like the Freedom Tower, The Met, MoMA and Central Park. And if you don’t have time to do it all, plan to come back. And if you do have time to do it all, then you’re probably a New Yorker.