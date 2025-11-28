This Nashville Hotel Is Launching An Immersive ‘Vinyl Suite’ To Honor A Country Music Milestone

The Ryman Vinyl Suite features rare memorabilia, archival photography, and a curated vinyl collection designed to celebrate 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.

(Noelle Nashville)

In a city defined by its sonic legacy, two downtown Nashville landmarks are joining forces to offer visitors a new way to inhabit the storied history of Music City. Noelle Nashville and the Ryman Auditorium have launched the Ryman Vinyl Suite, a luxury, country-themed hideaway marking the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary and the Country Music Association Awards season.

The collaboration between the chic boutique hotel and the legendary venue historically known as the “Mother Church of Country Music” aims to provide guests with more than just a standard overnight stay. The suite is designed as a celebration of Nashville’s live music tradition, featuring rare country music memorabilia, archival photography, and a curated vinyl collection that celebrates the Ryman’s storied past.

(Noelle Nashville)

“The magic of Nashville’s music scene lies in its ability to transport you—to make you feel like you’re part of something timeless and alive,” said Ben Thiele, Managing Director of Noelle Nashville. “Inspired by the Ryman, we are able to offer guests an experience that goes far beyond a hotel stay. It’s a chance to live inside Nashville’s musical story, surrounded by the artifacts and sounds that shaped American music history.”

(Noelle Nashville)

Designed by Sarah Stacey Interior Design, the suite’s maximalist aesthetic is a deliberate homage to the golden era of country. The room features vintage concert posters, pennant flags, and exclusive photographs of performers who have graced the legendary stage, including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Minnie Pearl. However, the striking centerpiece of the suite is a vinyl wall installation that showcases playable records, album covers, and authentic pieces from Nashville’s musical legacy.

The layout of the suite prioritizes audio appreciation. A dedicated listening lounge serves as the heart of the room, where visitors can explore a library of over 100 classic country albums. The suite provides dual pathways for audio, featuring both a vintage-style gramophone and a Crosley record player, alongside a Bluetooth gramophone and a Marshall speaker. Headphones are also provided for a more solitary listening experience.

(Noelle Nashville)

The design details extend to the architectural elements of the room. Custom stained-glass windows were installed to mirror the Ryman Auditorium’s distinctive gothic revival façade, bringing the warm, kaleidoscopic glow associated with the venue’s 1892 construction into the hotel setting. The suite’s wardrobe features a hand-drawn applique mimicking the ornate balcony pattern of the auditorium, paying tribute to the intricate 19th-century craftsmanship of the venue originally built as the Union Gospel Tabernacle.

(Noelle Nashville)

Beyond the head-turning decor, the suite houses rare artifacts that offer an intimate look at music history. The most notable item is a Washburn guitar displayed on the vinyl wall installation. Crafted from the Ryman’s original oak pews, Washburn produced only 243 of these instruments. Even more interesting? The specific guitar hanging in the suite is signed by blues legend B.B. King.

The suite is available for booking either as a standalone accommodation or as part of Noelle’s “Needle on the Record” package, which includes two tickets to a daytime tour of the Ryman Auditorium, a letterpress show print to commemorate the visit, and an in-room Old Fashioned cocktail kit. Check out a first look inside the Vinyl Suite above.