This Seaside Scottish Hotel Is A Gorgeous Getaway With Rich History & Luxe Style

The classic Marine North Berwick just got an epic modern luxury update.

In 2021 Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts restored and reopened one of Scotland’s true hospitality gems, the stately Marine North Berwick in a picturesque seaside town 20 miles outside Edinburgh. While the area is renowned for its gorgeous golf courses, there’s plenty to appeal to travelers of all stripes at this scenic spot.

The design takes inspiration from the destination’s “coastal positioning, rich history and legendary storytelling,” the property notes. Indeed, the Marine North Berwick’s history dates back to 1875, when it first opened as the Marine Hotel. It was originally built by Edinburgh architect Frederick Thomas Pilkington, who blended medieval and Gothic revival design elements in a style uniquely baronial and Scottish.

Marine North Berwick boasts 84 guest rooms and suites, two attractive food and beverage concepts, a spa, pool and fitness centre, and 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces. Overlooking the 16th hole of the historic West Links course of North Berwick Golf Club, the property has privileged views of oceanic landmarks including the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.

The interior design throughout the hotel is a nod to the stunning seaside location, surrounding natural wonders, and notable figures of Scotland. Marine North Berwick “embraces the beauty of the wilderness at its front door,” as the property puts it, “with interiors pulling from the agricultural and architectural history of the area.”

Guest rooms, some of which are still in the process of being updated, are in the classic Scottish country house style. Throughout the hotel you’ll find rich materials such as mahogany, brass and leather, contributing to the air of timeless elegance and classic design. “As guests transition into hotel common spaces, they will see a great reflection of local foliage, further rooting the design of the hotel into its surroundings,” Marine & Lawn notes.

Marine & Lawn partnered with restaurant developer White Rabbit Projects to launch the hotel’s food and beverage venues, which showcase locavore fare ranging from locally-sourced herbs and free-range fowl to North Berwick’s legendary lobster. It is both farm and sea to table cuisine, as suits the locale, and local suppliers know they have a steady client here no matter the season.

The Lawn, the property’s new restaurant featuring captivating coastal views, is accompanied by a stylish Scottish laid-back bar and lounge, The Bass Rock. MasterChef: The Professionals’ and Scottish National Chef of the Year finalist Chris Niven, previously Executive Chef at The Fairmont, St Andrews and The Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh, heads up The Lawn restaurant.

“With a seasonal menu designed around flavor and simplicity, the focus is on the very best ingredients from East Lothian and the surrounding area, served in a relaxed setting,” the restaurant emphasizes. Niven also oversees the menu for the The Bass Rock. The bar offers unrivaled views of its namesake landmark which sits majestically just off the coast, and it serves cocktails, international wines, award winning whiskies and Scottish craft beers and ales along with elevated pub classics.

Golfers can tee off at the famed North Berwick Golf Club, where the sport has been played over the historic West Links since the 17th century. “From almost every tee, there are breathtaking views of the Firth of Forth and the islands of Bass Rock, Craigleith, Lamb and Fidra,” the hotel points out. A championship links course, the West Links has hosted Final Qualifying playoffs for The Scottish Open among many other competitions, and it is steeped in history just like the hotel itself.