This Turkish 5-Star Hotel Is Nestled In A Sublime Seaside Locale

Marriott’s Izmir Hotel, which overlooks the Agean Sea, is the area’s first true luxury retreat.

While Instagram-y destinations like Bodrum and Cappidocia get all the media attention, Turkey is a huge country that’s home to myriad attractions; and sometimes it’s best to get off the beaten path. That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort and elegance, however.

Take Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, about a one hour flight from Istanbul. The sublime seaside locale has earned it the moniker the “Pearl of the Agean,” and it’s near to the ruins of the Ancient Greek city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important and beautiful archeological locations on the planet.

In late 2021 the city saw the opening of its very first five-star luxury hotel, the Izmir Marriott Hotel, part of the impressive Marriott International portfolio that also includes the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Luxury Collection brands. It is ideally perched on the picturesque Agean Sea, which is the northern part of the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Turkey.

The Agean was the main trade route for the ancient civilizations of Crete, Greece, Rome, and Persia, and its aura of rich history and culture remains. Nowadays the Izmir area is known for its “enjoyable ambiance, beautiful nature, seaside resort towns, lovely villages, great marinas and small islands,” the property notes.

Izmir Marriott is ideally situated at the heart of the city, within easy walking distance from important neighborhoods such as the business hub, Alsancak, and the shopping and lifestyle district and historical Kemeralti. There are numerous parks, boutiques and cafes to discover, along with beautiful historic architecture.

Photo: Jared Paul Stern

In addition to high-end tourists, the hotel is also popular with the city’s business elite, and it’s not uncommon to see a Ferrari or two parked out front alongside the usual phalanx of luxury sedans. They look right at home amidst the elegant stone-clad facade of the hotel which references both the past and present.

The hotel is home to Lima, an all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor space overlooking the legendary Pasaport promenade; Alcedo, a lobby bar; and Pagos, a rooftop bar. For members of Club Marriott—an elite membership program for Marriott Bonvoy members offering exclusive benefits—there’s also the M Club lounge on an upper floor which serves breakfast and a range of premium drinks.

The club also offers a ‘Mind Menu,’ a selection of food and drink curated by Marriott to “enhance the mind and body.” With both a rooftop infinity pool and a heated indoor pool, plus a well-appointed spa, the hotel has the feel of a seaside luxury resort but profits from its in-town location.

Turkish baths, also known as hammams, are some of the best in the world, famed for their unique combination of steam, heat, and water; and of course the luxe property is home to a beautifully constructed example called the Quan Spa, alongside a full menu of services including massages and body treatments.

“The Quan Spa journey celebrates the natural healing elements of Asia, while paying homage to ancient traditions with the authentic, natural Wu Xing elements—wood, fire, earth, metal and water—incorporated into the spa design and treatment menus,” the property notes.

The hotel offers 149 guestrooms and seven suites, each with views of the shoreline or the city of Izmir. At 860 square feet and boasting separate living and dining areas, a galley kitchen, and a spacious terrace, giving the feel of a private apartment, the Presidential Suite is the top accommodation and has the best views in the house.

Dining and drinking options overseen by talented Executive Chef Remzi İçöz include Lima Restaurant, located by the seaside promenade and offering both traditional Turkish cuisine and global specialties; the Alcedo Lobby Lounge, serving a mix of memorable cocktails and appetizers; and Pagos Roof Top, with panoramic views of the ocean and the city, located next to the infinity pool.

“Whether attending events in one of our thoughtfully created meeting rooms, meeting clients or taking in the sights, you’ll find everything you wish for nearby, within the comfort of staying at the executive rooms or comer rooms with lounge access,” the property points out.

More than just a hotel, the brand is set on developing the property into a luxury lifestyle destination, as more people discover the attractions of Izmir and revel in the perfect place to stay. “Guests can work out in hotel’s fully equipped health club, indulge themselves in pure relaxation with a spa treatment, enjoy the comfort of relaxation lounges, sauna, steam bath and hammam, and can dive into the indoor pool or enjoy the sunset views from the rooftop,” as they see fit—making it an experience like no other in the city.

The hotel can also accommodate all sorts of meetings, conferences, special events and social gatherings with over 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the most coveted of all on the rooftop. Wherever you decide to stage it, “Izmir Marriott’s highly talented culinary team caters to the needs of each and every unique event or meeting,” as the property puts it.

With its stunning design, unparalleled location, the property is already a compelling draw. But the guest relations team is what truly takes it above and beyond. If you are not sure how welcoming Turkish hospitality can be, we can assure you that judging by the Marriott Izmir experience it is world class.

Marriott International recently revealed plans for 10 further openings across Turkey, and once complete, the company will have 43 properties and 7,000 keys across the country. “Marriott International has a strong history of successful operations in the Turkish market,” Begüm Kaya, director of development, Turkey at Marriott International, told Hotelier Middle East.

“With our captivating portfolio of brands, world-class distribution platform and all-encompassing travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, we appreciate the confidence our owners and franchisees have with us in this exciting market.”