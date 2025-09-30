This Ultra-Luxe Racing Package Gets You A McLaren Supercar And A Trackside Man Cave

Arizona’s Apex Motor Club just unveiled a luxe membership package that delivers a ready-to-race supercar and a private garage condo.

(Apex Motor Club)

A luxurious new membership package aimed at deep-pocketed racing buffs just hit the market. Apex Motor Club, a private racetrack and experiential motorsports lifestyle community in Phoenix, has launched the ultimate membership for enthusiasts, bundling a brand new McLaren with a custom, trackside man cave. The $2,000,000 package is an all-inclusive opportunity for anyone looking to live out their professional racing fantasies. It kicks off with a new McLaren supercar, provided by McLaren Scottsdale, that’s immediately ready to hit the track.

(Apex Motor Club)

But an exotic, ready-to-race ride needs a proper home. The membership includes a private, customizable trackside garage condo with direct access to the track’s Pit Lane. To transform this space into the owner’s personal sanctuary, the package allocates $250,000 toward creating a customized man cave. Apex even offers an interior design service to help owners turn their private garage into a personalized motorsports haven.

(Apex Motor Club)

The value of the membership extends beyond the hardware. Forty hours of professional driver coaching are included to elevate skills on the track, along with entry into the Apex Challenge series of races to allow members to compete like a professional. Members get their choice of an all-inclusive Formula 1 VIP Experience or a Monterey Car Week VIP Experience, both featuring first-class transportation and exclusive event access.

(Apex Motor Club)

The package also includes a fully custom race suit and helmet, a customized Louis Vuitton personal shopping experience with $75,000 to spend, and the ability to name a turn on one of Apex’s signature racetracks. Finally, the package wraps up the membership initiation fee and three years of annual membership fees.

(Apex Motor Club)

Apex Motor Club features three private racetracks in Phoenix. Its newest track was designed by race industry veterans Darren Law and Ian James and integrates iconic design features and turns from legendary international tracks, including the Nürburgring, Silverstone, and Monaco.