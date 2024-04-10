This Sint Maarten Hotel Is The Caribbean Country’s Most Luxurious Getaway

Splurge while splashing in Sonesta Ocean Point’s luxe new swimming pool features.

Courtesy Sonesta

Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the divided island of Saint Martin in the Caribbean, is known as being more fun and easier to access, with plenty of beauteous natural attractions and nightclubs that don’t exist elsewhere on the island. What it isn’t known for are posh luxury hotels, which have traditionally been the sole purview of the island’s tonier French side, though that’s now changing.

That’s thanks to Sonesta Ocean Point, an adults-only, all-inclusive, 130-suite “resort within a resort” that has seen several recent upgrades bring it firmly into the higher-end luxury hospitality sector. The luxe property features numerous bars and dining experiences including the signature Azul Restaurant, 24-hour room service, a personalized concierge, and butler service in the top-category suites.

And the hotel recently unveiled a cool new Seascape Pool, complete with deck loungers, drink service, a swim-up bar, and privileged views of the Dutch-Caribbean coastline and world-famous plane spotting over Maho Bay, exclusively for Ocean Point guests. That’s in addition to already-extant five-star water features including the signature infinity Edge pool with a private beach, upscale swim-out pool suites, and a newly refreshed Point Pool.

Guests at Ocean Point are never stuck “out back,” with all of the property’s wood-and-tiled rooms facing towards the sea. Sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling windows take guests out to airy balconies for visual stimulation and a sundown cocktail. And joy of joys, the in-room mini-bar, with full bottles of premium spirits and soft drinks, is all-inclusive as well.

Ocean Point’s airy suites are adorned by custom-designed furnishings and artwork including Italian Modena porcelain floors, and Greek marble bathrooms. Like the rooms, the bath areas are spacious and feature high-pressure rainforest-like showers, while products come from the UK’s estimable Molton Brown, awarded a royal warrant by Queen Elizabeth II.

The adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point is designed to provide a reprieve of escapism for parents and others on vacation. Not to mention that spirited drinks are limitless as part of the all-inclusive rate. In any case, children would be out of place at the resort’s stylish bars, including the Sunset Lounge, the rooftop Azul, and the contemporary lobby cafe. To work it all off, the Sonesta has an open-air wellness enclave and an ultra-luxe spa for unwinding in sybaritic style.

“Our team aims to consistently enhance the overall luxe guest experience for stays at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort,” says the property’s VP of Operations Jamie Lee. “A pristine Dutch-Caribbean coastline combined with year-round sunshine lends way for us to create the ideal setting for our guests to select from with a range of water features, from fun to serene.”

Sint Maarten is often considered the more visitor-friendly side of the pristine 37-mile island, and that’s readily apparent in the welcome and service one receives at the property. There’s a selection of three à-la-carte restaurants (two of them exclusive to Ocean Point guests), four bars and lounges, plus access to all dining and bars at the neighboring Maho Beach Resort (also a Sonesta property).

Azul is a contemporary Mediterranean restaurant with an international wine list and locally-caught fare. It features a stunning cliffside setting and is open for a sumptuous breakfast buffet. Bluefin Restaurant + Bar is a casual venue for sunset cocktails and poke-inspired bowls open for lunch and dinner. And then there is Portofino, featuring Northern Italian specialties in an intimate Caribbean atmosphere, open for dinner only.

We spoke to Jamie Lee about what makes the Dutch Caribbean diamond shine in this often-underrated destination:

What makes Sonesta Ocean Point a cut above the other offerings in St. Maarten?

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort offers a luxurious five-star, adults-only experience with endless picturesque views, delicious dining options, unique design and sophisticated features. Minutes from the airport and overlooking Maho Beach, world famous for plane-spotting, the resort allows guests to spend their days soaking in the year-round sunny weather from the serene setting while having the option to explore the shops, nightlife, Casino Royale, and additional island fun nearby.

What is the appeal of the Dutch side vs. the French side?

The destination is unique in the fact that you can experience two different cultural influences within one island. Both Dutch and French sides are home to stunning beaches and a variety of attractions to enjoy. However, on the Dutch side you will gain a better sense of the full of life energy and are able to become immersed in the active features.

These include the world’s steepest zip line at the Rockland Estate Park, exploring the famed hillside of Emilio Wilson Park, shopping and strolling along the boardwalk in the Dutch capital of Philipsburg, and more. Ocean Point Resort provides travelers with a secluded coastal setting while being conveniently located within a short distance from the island’s attractions.

How do you maintain an aura of exclusivity at an all-inclusive resort?

Our team continues to look for ways to enhance and elevate the experience for guests at Ocean Point Resort. Features such as our new Seascape Pool, introduced November 2023, the zero-entry cliffside beach at the Edge Pool, and private cabanas at Point Pool along with concierges and butler service available are all exclusively offered to guests of Ocean Point Resort and create an elevated and personalized experience.

Though situated next door to each other, the sister Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten properties provide a completely different experience for guests who choose to stay at the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point versus opting for Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa – while still being able to partake in the dining, lively fun, and features of both. Being able to provide two experiences in one for guests to choose from allows us to create customizability for couples, friend groups, and solo travelers to enjoy the kind of stay they are looking to experience.

What is your approach to food and beverage at the property?

Culinary plays a large part in the overall experience for travelers. Similar to our approach in always looking forward in how we can continue to elevate the features and amenities, our food and beverage team at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort operates with the mindset of looking to further push the needle in menu offerings. Operating on a weekly rotating schedule for Portofino and Bluefin Restaurant + Bar and daily for Azul Restaurant, guests can enjoy a myriad of delicious dishes during their time with us.

Exclusively available for guests of the resort, the three restaurants proved gourmet dishes reflecting Mediterranean influences at Azul, classic Northern Italian fare at Portofino and a healthy, poke-inspired concept at Bluefin, while boasting stunning coastal views. Additionally, guests of Ocean Point Resort can opt to enjoy 24-hour room service or the additional adjacent sister property, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, restaurants including The Palms Beach Grill, Jings Kitchen, Village Tavern, Pizzeria Napoli, and La Fontana. All dining options and room service are included as part of the all-inclusive stay for Ocean Point Resort guests.

What upgrades can we expect to see at the property in future?

Our team continues to look ahead on how we can further elevate the experience for our guests. From upgrades and enhancements across our rooms and suites to expanding our dining and activity offerings, we look forward to welcoming, or welcoming back, guests to an even more enjoyable stay at Ocean Point Resort. Additionally, we are in the process of turning some of our currently unused rooftop space into new functional bar and event features – this will be done more so at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa.

Our goal remains to create an unforgettable stay comprised of luxe features, sophisticated setting, and endless opportunities to soak in the stunning views – we look forward to introducing more ways for Ocean Point Resort guests to do so in the future.