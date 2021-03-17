Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside

Tom Cruise is selling his sprawling luxury ranch in Colorado. So if you've got $40 million just sitting around gathering dust, here's your chance to own a jaw-dropping retreat worthy of an A-list action star—or at least the secret agent he plays in the incredibly successful Mission Impossible movie franchise.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Cruise bought the ranch in Telluride in 1994. It's a substantial 11,512 square feet on 320 acres and sits at the base of a mountain, providing killer views of nature. The location sits in the middle of a web of great trails ideal for winter journeys on skis or snowshoes. There are seven bedrooms, nine baths and a garage with room for three cars.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Paramount Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Additionally, the home has the requisite fireplaces, terraces, and a fitness center. All that plus a guest lodge with three bedrooms. The estate was built from cedar and locally-sourced stone and remote as it looks, it is just a few minutes drive from Telluride's airport as well as a golf course and resort.

Cruise's ranch is for sale by Sotheby's. Go here to see more photos and learn more about it: sothebysrealty.com.