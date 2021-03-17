Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside
Tom Cruise is selling his sprawling luxury ranch in Colorado. So if you've got $40 million just sitting around gathering dust, here's your chance to own a jaw-dropping retreat worthy of an A-list action star—or at least the secret agent he plays in the incredibly successful Mission Impossible movie franchise.
Cruise bought the ranch in Telluride in 1994. It's a substantial 11,512 square feet on 320 acres and sits at the base of a mountain, providing killer views of nature. The location sits in the middle of a web of great trails ideal for winter journeys on skis or snowshoes. There are seven bedrooms, nine baths and a garage with room for three cars.
Additionally, the home has the requisite fireplaces, terraces, and a fitness center. All that plus a guest lodge with three bedrooms. The estate was built from cedar and locally-sourced stone and remote as it looks, it is just a few minutes drive from Telluride's airport as well as a golf course and resort.
Cruise's ranch is for sale by Sotheby's. Go here to see more photos and learn more about it: sothebysrealty.com.