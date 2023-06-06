Where To Eat, Drink & Stay In Minneapolis

Luxury lodging, musical history and culinary delights await.

(Credit: Lane Pelovsky/Courtesy of MeetMinneapolis)

Like the heartfelt stylings of notorious rocker and Minnesota native Paul Westerberg, there’s so much more to Minneapolis than meets the eye. The city contains multitudes, and it’s become apparent that this great Northern hub is precisely that: Truly great, with a sense of refinement-by-way-of-Midwest charm that’s more than worthy of your next destination getaway.

A long weekend complete with two surprisingly sunny April days revealed plenty of the city’s secrets during a recent visit, with enough hidden gems to satisfy those who love everything from steak to whiskey to breathtaking modern art.

(Credit: Lane Pelovsky/Courtesy of MeetMinneapolis)

The city has long been known as a musical hotbed, thanks to the likes of The Replacements, Hüsker Dü and of course, Prince (and the list goes on), and that’s been enticing enough to lure in generations of travelers.

(Credit: First Avenue, Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis)

It’s perhaps wise to carve out some time to catch a show at legendary downtown venue First Avenue, with a sense of hallowed history and throwback charm practically blaring out of its speakers. A tourist trap? Hardly: It’s far too cool for that.

And yet, there’s so much more to the city than First Avenue. In fact, part of the appeal of Minneapolis is that down-home sensibility, mixed with a touch of accessible luxury.

(Alma Minneapolis)

That appeal is on full display at boutique hotel Alma, which actually gives a new meaning to the term “boutique,” boasting just seven tastefully appointed rooms for a hand-tailored experience.

That careful approach is reflected in its seasonal, dinner-only tasting menu, with a mix of shared and plated dishes, plus (optional) wine pairings, all delivered with care by James Beard Best Chef: Midwest winner Alex Roberts.

For good measure, the building is outfitted with a quaint, farm-to-table cafe, a bustling spot for locals and the lucky few lodging above.

(Hewing Hotel Minneapolis)

Premium, enticing lodging options abound throughout the city, including the stylish, oft-packed Hewing Hotel, which is a local hotspot thanks to the skyline views of its rooftop bar.

(Hewing Hotel Minneapolis)

It can only be a good sign when locals flock to a hotel morning, noon and night: A day at the Hewing Hotel might start with upscale takes on Americana breakfast favorites at Tullibee prepared by chef Marque Collins, and it can end at the rustic-yet-elegant Hewing Bar and Lounge.

That mix of rustic elegance is on display in its guest rooms, which feature handsome leather accents and exposed brick. The hotel is also outfitted with contemporary art exhibits throughout, another driving cultural force in the city.

(Credit: Lane Pelovsky/Courtesy of MeetMinneapolis)

That cultural force is on impressive display at the famed Walker Art Center. It’s a respite on days both rainy and sunny, with an engaging array of thought-provoking modern art and 11 acres of wonderful sculptures.

(Butcher and the Boar)

All that time on foot might leave one needing a great dram of whiskey and an expertly prepared steak.

Both are on offer in plentiful quantities at the recently revamped Butcher & the Boar, which first opened in 2012 and later garnered a James Beard Award nomination for founding chef Jack Riebel.

Riebel passed in 2021, and Butcher & the Boar closed thereafter, but local hospitality group Jester Concepts stepped in to bring the hearty space back to life in roaring fashion.

(Butcher and the Boar)

Many of its hallmarks remain, including exquisite steak and smoked meats, plus an extensive whiskey list.

Riebel and founding partner Tim Rooney (who passed away in 2017) would assuredly be proud of the reboot, which includes OG favorites like a wonderful green chorizo sausage.

There’s a rustic-meets-refined aesthetic, complete with a handsome wood bar and the enchanting aroma of smoked meat wafting through a tasteful brick building.

(Char Bar)

Char Bar, a speakeasy-style design with burnished fixtures and velvet furnishings, rounds out the back of the space, boasting as fine a regional, national and international selection of whiskies as any city in the country.

It’s an almost-dizzying array from which to select, but the knowledgeable team has every base covered.

(P.S. Steak)

That same approach echoes through another restaurant in the Jester Concepts family, the elegantly designed, old-world feel of P.S. Steak, which recently debuted a wonderfully fresh, thoughtful spring menu.

(P.S. Steak)

Of course, the finest cuts of beef (like the exceptional Denver Steak) are in abundant supply, delivered in hearty fashion on a wooden cutting board.

The menu is also peppered with a series of old-meets-new, Japanese-inspired house classic cocktails. An evening at P.S. Steak ends in memorable fashion: Ask for a pour from the restaurant’s continuously replenished Infinity Bottle, boasting brown spirits in a surprisingly balanced blend.

For as remarkable as the city’s steak offerings tend to be, that’s not the only option on the menu throughout Minneapolis.

(Centro Taqueria)

Arts District space Centro Taqueria delivers a colorful array of tacos, oysters, fresh chips and guacamole, and — rather incredibly — a gourmet take on the “Crunchwrap.” Plus, the business is expanding rapidly (three locations and counting) under owner and founder Jami Olson.

(Revival Minneapolis)

Revival Minneapolis, with a trio of locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, is another city staple worth a visit.

Watchful and inventive James Beard semifinalist chef Thomas Boemer’s memorable, modern spin on classic Southern dishes like Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles is more than enough to rouse a tired soul after a night of whiskey and Grain Belt beer.

Perhaps the shining beacon of the city’s dining scene is Demi, a next-level experience developed by James Beard Award-winning Chef Gavin Kaysen.

(Demi)

He brings an obsessive (but not overwrought) attention to detail to his regionally inspired and sourced tasting menu, with prices starting $105 per person. It seems a small price to pay for an experience on par with any major global player in the world of gourmet dining.

And yet, it’s delivered in a fashion befitting the city: With a classic rock dining room soundtrack, and remarkably friendly service every step of the way.

(Credit: Tattersall Distilling, Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis)

It seems the city is always up for another round, and that blend of both fun and attention to detail is front and center at Tattersall Distilling.

Co-founder Jon Kriedler and his team have quite literally powered up Tattersall’s deep portfolio of spirits through an innovative solar-powered distillery and event space in River Falls, Wisconsin, as well as a Northeast Minneapolis location.

The bench, so to speak, for Tattersall Distilling is packed: The Tattersall product lineup features an array of bright, delicious liqueurs, an excellent wheated bourbon, a fan-favorite rye bourbon and even a distinctive apple brandy, among dozens of options.

(Credit: Lane Pelovsky/Courtesy of MeetMinneapolis)

If one thing’s clear after a whirlwind, whiskey-fueled weekend in Minneapolis, it’s that the city is entering a new frontier in post-pandemic times.

Its lodging and gourmet culinary scene are steadfast, stylish, high-quality and consistent enough to rival any other U.S. hotspot. Its whiskey is made with care and more than a touch of Midwest gumption, and there’s always a ready bottle of Grain Belt beer waiting to be enjoyed after a walk past the city’s stunning public art displays.

Your next getaway awaits: Meet the moment in Minneapolis.