Where To Eat, Drink, & Stay In Santorini

Gorgeous scenery, fresh seafood and a lively party scene are luring travelers to this Greek getaway.

(Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas)

There’s a reason why Santorini is one of the most-visited islands in the Mediterranean. The white-washed Cycladic architecture set atop looming red-colored volcanic cliffs and picture-perfect sunsets is enough to turn the most stoic travelers into romantics. Then there’s the vibrant party scene that seems to trickle over from neighboring Mykonos. And don’t get us started on the abundance of freshly-caught local seafood.

If you’ve got a trip to Santorini on the horizon you’ll want to read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots on this Greek island for eating, drinking, and relaxing. Whether you’re looking for a quiet seaside retreat or party-focused locales, we’ve got you covered.

Getting There

The two most common ways to get to Santorini are either by flying or sailing from neighboring Athens. A nonstop flight from Athens International Airport (ATH) is about 55 minutes gate-to-gate, while a scenic ferry ride from Piraeus Port on the opposite side of Athens takes about five hours.

Eat

Ammoundi Fish Tavern

Located right on the Ammoudi Bay below the village of Oia, the Ammoundi Fish Tavern offers both fresh-caught local fish (the Ammoundi Bay fishing port is a mere two-minute walk away) and stunning views of the Aegean Sea and famous volcanic red rocks. Order the catch of the day if it strikes your fancy, as it’ll likely be among of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.

Alios Ilios Restaurant

There are no bad views in Santorini—but if you want to get some of the best sunset shots in the city, you’ll want to book a table at the Alios Ilios Restaurant. Alios Ilios—which literally means the sun that rises and falls in the sea—combines its ideal setting on the cliffs of Oia with a decadent gastronomic experience. The highly curated menu offers a modern take on classic Greek cuisine (with a strong focus on local ingredients) and a local and international wine list.

La Scala

Looking for a more casual spot to take a quick bite before heading off for a night on the town? Head to La Scala. This stunning cliffside restaurant boasts an open-air terrace with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea below. Grab a couple of cold beers and a souvlaki skewer or a pizza and watch as the sun sinks below the Santorini skyline.

Drink

PK Cocktail Bar

In case you haven’t noticed yet—Santorini is all about sunsets, and PK Cocktail Bar ensures everyone gets a great view. The casual watering hole is located in the center of Fira and offers three levels of seating so everyone can get an unobstructed view of the sea and sunset below. PK also serves innovative and creative cocktails and a solid selection of wine and beer.

Tropical Bar

The nightlife in Santorini isn’t as wild as neighboring islands, but you can still find a great party vibe if you know where to look. The casually cool bar offers basic cocktails and great prices during happy hour and once the sun goes down you can expect a packed dance floor and distinct indoor/outdoor club vibe.

Seaside by Notos

Seaside by Notos is where you’ll want to go if you’re looking for a more upscale lounge and beach club scene. The seaside restaurant and lounge offers a private beach with great cocktails in a relaxed but sophisticated setting.

Stay

Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas

Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas is unmatched in terms of its emphasis on both luxury and relaxation. The stunning resort is set within the village of Oia and is within comfortable walking distance to the bustling restaurant and shopping districts that Santorini is known for, but it’s just far enough away that the only thing you’ll hear is the crashing waves from the Aegean Sea below. The suites and villas come equipped with private hot tubs that overlook the water which incidentally happens to be the best seat in the house for unwinding with a glass of local wine in hand after a day of poolside yoga or spa treatments at the on-property spa.

Magma Resort Santorini

Magma Resort Santorini is a new Unbound Collection by Hyatt and while the property is a bit more remote than other high-end hotels, the 59-room hotel offers an incredibly peaceful retreat for unwinding after exploring the island. The property also boasts one of the best new restaurants on the island: Magma by Spondi is curated by two-Michelin-star chef Arnaud Bignon and offers both an à la carte and a multi-course menu designed to showcase Greek cuisine as well as the rich wine heritage of Santorini.

Nobu Hotel

Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Santorini opened its doors in 2022 and has been a welcomed addition to the luxury hotel and dining scene on the island. The 25-room property feels private and bespoke with most rooms boasting a private hot tub overlooking the sea. The Nobu Restaurant is as expected—you’ll find classics like the Japanese chain’s miso-marinated black cod and rock shrimp tempura as well as more locally-inspired menu items in the mix.