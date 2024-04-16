Why The Four Seasons Anguilla Is Among The Caribbean’s Best Beach Resorts

The Four Seasons’ unspoiled island paradise is situated on one of the world’s best beaches.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

Anguilla used to be, at times, frustratingly inconvenient to get to. However, American Airlines recently announced twice-daily direct flight service from Miami—when winds are favorable, as Anguilla’s runway is in need of lengthening (it’s in the works). As a result, Anguilla is more accessible than ever before, and that’s a good thing, especially if you’ve never experienced it.

Taking its name from its serpentine shape—a narrow 12-mile long island in the Caribbean in the Lesser Antiles—Anguilla translates to “eel.” Unlike most of its neighboring islands, no cruise ships are allowed to dock here, making it a much more relaxed destination overall.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

The British Overseas Territory–which can also be reached via small plane or water shuttle from Sint Maarten–is one of the more paradise-like islands in these azure waters. And its showstopper landing strip for penultimate luxe relaxation, and just plain hedonistic fun, is the five-star Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

It spans 40 acres and 180 guest accomodations, including hotel suites and penthouses, bluff-top villas and private residence spreads, as well as townhomes. The majority of rooms have their own private plunge pools, enhancing the property’s three swimming pools, including an adults-only infinity pool with a floating bar and incredible sunset views.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

All the posh accommodations, have views of the sea and white-sandy shores of Mead’s Bay or Barnes Bay Beach—nearly a half mile of sands in all. Four Seasons recruited tastemaker and decorator Kelly Wearstler to appoint and conceptualize the resort. Her world-renowned aesthetic of “bringing the outdoors in” comprises organic elements with modern touches, most notably in the use of heirloom woods, marble walls, and earth tones.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

And there are the little touches such as driftwood lamps, travertine floors, and homespun textiles, all of which nod to the breezy and tropical Caribbean vibe that evokes laid-back luxury at its finest. The look is a striking and purposeful dichotomy to the resort’s geometric architecture, which is rendered in all-white facades.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

For those who want to work it off after dining and drinking at the resort’s diverse menu of selects–the Half Shell, SALT, Sunset Lounge, and poolside Bamboo Bar–the hotel has a 12,000 square-foot spa—one of the very best and most impressive anywhere in the Eastern Caribbean—and a gym, which also provides daily fitness classes. The two-story waterfront spa meanwhile has 13 indoor rooms with features like three for facials and various wellness experiences. In-room spa experiences are welcome.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

Get your tan and tone on, and either dress casually or correctly at one of the four restaurants. The Half Shell Beach Bar is casual-chic. It’s right on the water’s edge and serves generous tacos leaning toward seafood from its pristine waters. The laissez-fare Bamboo Bar and Grill is where to go for a rum drink in swimsuit. Bring it back to your beachside chaise if you wish.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

As the island is known for sea-salt farming, the resort’s main restaurant, a more refined experience for breakfast and romantic dinner, is named in homage to that pursuit. SALT overlooks two bays and incredible horizons. All the Anguillan fresh-caught fish at SALT is adorned with vegetables and herbs that are largely grown and sourced on the property. SALT’s curry-favoring menu varies weekly from items such as pork chops and short rib mac and cheese, to crawfish risotto and johnnycakes.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

A true bonus is sighting sea turtles of the venue’s neighboring waters at sundown, as it is nearly cantilevered over the sea. Is dancing and mixing with the international crowd, with several nightcaps, more your style? Head to the Sunset Lounge with its live music and deejays. Besides in-room feasts, mostly culling fare from all the restaurants, each sundown on Monday evenings guests can enjoy the “Barefoot BBQ,” featuring Caribbean dishes, and freshly grilled seafood and vegetables.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

It’s set up directly on Mead’s Bay Beach. Besides all the pampering and choices of fun things to do, the Four Seasons Anguilla offers indigenously inventive participatory activities as well. The hotel’s well-equipped Sea Centre provides non-motorized water sports such as kayaks and sailing craft. It’s Sports Pavilion is houses tennis courts, a rock-climbing feature and even a basketball court.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

More hands-on, there is a ceviche-making class and a mixology session in which guests can learn how to make (and taste) a varied of daiquiris. The hotel takes its cocktails, whether tropical or no, very seriously. This spring, guests can learn also learn how to paint with a visiting artist who specializes in watercolors—a fun keepsake to bring home when you’ve completed your personal Gauguin.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

And one of the coolest off-the-resort offerings is to go to a salt pond and learn how the process works, and maybe even filter some from the water, as well as sample the subtle taste distinctions. Salt production in Anguilla’s Road Salt Point pond peaked in the 1820s when it exported as much as 70,000 barrels a year. It continues to produce as much as 40,000 barrels annually. Rent a colorful Moke to get you there in style.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

Elsewhere, there are tours of cocoa-chocolate plantations, and plenty of beach bars and sandy-toes cafés to explore. And what is more delicious than dark chocolate with sea salt? There’s a lot going on in Anguilla, but at Four Seasons you can do nothing but soak it all in, or have little adventures exclusive to the resort.

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

Four Seasons Anguilla announces recently announced that it’s being honored with the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star accolade for a second consecutive year, a “testament to the Resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional luxury and unparalleled guest experiences,” while the Resort’s “breathtaking location, nestled along the pristine shores of Anguilla, further enhances the overall guest experience.”

Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

“It is with pride that we celebrate this achievement with our team and valued guests,” stated the property’s General Manager, Diego Angarita. “Our effort to provide our guests with excellence stems from every unit of our collective Four Seasons Anguilla family; to be recognized in this capacity is an honor and a testament to our team’s dedication and passion for all that they do to maintain this amazing property.” Amen.