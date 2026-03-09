Zero Bond Just Opened Its First Private Club Outside NYC At Wynn Las Vegas

The social club’s NYC location has been frequented by Tom Brady, Leo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Travis Scott, and Kim Kardashian.

(Photo by Robert Miller/Courtesy of Zero Bond)

The glitzy allure of Sin City seems like a natural fit for the first post-New York location of ultra-exclusive Zero Bond, as the Scott Sartiano-founded social club officially opens at Wynn Las Vegas.

(Photo by Robert Miller/Courtesy of Zero Bond)

The original downtown New York Zero Bond (which opened in 2020) famously serves as a magnet for the rich and famous, drawing the likes of Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, and Britney Spears. An exclusive Zero Bond Las Vegas launch event on March 6 drew Brady, Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Costner, Jon Hamm and Maxim cover star Brooks Nader.

(Photo by Robert Miller/Courtesy of Zero Bond)

The new 15,000-square-foot Vegas outpost offers curated experiences aplenty for founding members, including a cocktail-focused salon space, the members-only contemporary American Fairway Grill, a luxe Penthouse and private wine lockers. A wine program led by Brian Weitzman, Executive Director of Wine at Wynn Las Vegas, further complements a series of cocktails curated by Mariena Mercer Boarini, Master Mixologist for Wynn Resorts North America. Three-time James Beard Award winner and Michelin-recognized chef Alfred Portale leads the Fairway Grill alongside Executive Chef Michael Rubinstein.

Scott Sartiano/Photo by Dina Litovsky/Courtesy of Zero Bond)

Private gaming and private dining spaces are also available, while a lounge-inspired sculpture garden is filled with refined, elegant art at every turn, while a number of culture-focused members-only events bolster the exclusive offerings at Wynn Las Vegas. The company’s New York City space has drawn serious buzz since Sartiano co-founded Zero Bond with entrepreneur Will Makris, and the Las Vegas property is also accessible for Wynn New York members. Sartiano was also a partner at other buzzy Big Apple hotspots, from 1Oak to Butter (launched by Sartiano and business partner Richie Akiva).

(Photo by Robert Miller/Courtesy of Zero Bond)

Zero Bond also looks to host primetime events during major Las Vegas moments like Formula 1, Halloween and New Year’s Eve. Included with each membership (priced at $2,750 in annual dues for a general membership) are concierge services for help with hotel accommodations, while the entrance to Zero Bond boasts a private driveway for easy, discreet access.

(Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas/Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas)

Further bolstering the arrival of Zero Bond Las Vegas is the debut of Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse, developed by BOND Hospitality and featuring culinary direction from the chef Portale. The space, which celebrates Sartiano’s Neapolitan heritage in its menu, is situated in a private alcove adjacent to the new Zero Bond Las Vegas, and marks a major leap forward for the company, Sartiano said in a statement announcing the opening.

“BOND Hospitality is devoted to creating destinations where design, innovation, and genuine hospitality converge,” he said. “Wynn understands this at the highest level. Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse is rooted in family tradition, brought to life through Chef Portale’s brilliance, and realized in Wynn’s unparalleled space, with a truly unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for guests.”

And with exclusive offerings in spades for members of the burgeoning social club, the Zero Bond experience just leveled up even further. If you know a current member and can snag covetable entry, set your sights on Sin City and the newest, must-visit private club.