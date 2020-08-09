Bella Hadid Posts Pics Giving the Finger to NYPD Officers Going Unmasked On the Street

"We wear masks to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our loved ones and our communities."

Bella Hadid Getty Images

If "The Most Beautiful Woman In the World" can wear a mask to protect herself and others from getting COVID-19, members of the NYPD have no excuse to walk around bare-faced on the street.

That woman, supermodel Bella Hadid, certainly believes this is true. She posted photos on her Instagram over the weekend proving that New York police aren't taking that one simple safety measure seriously—and it pisses her off.

Hadid's caption on her photos—one in which she's looking pretty badass with her arms crossed, cops in the background, another in which she's giving them the middle finger—was to the point:

#WEARAMASK we wear masks to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our loved ones and our communities. even if your local police force isn’t wearing them, doesn’t mean you don’t have to ...... so... wear a mask. it’s cute and cool. they even have different colors now so u can protect and still have a passion for fashion. be smart. let’s go. love u.

While members of law enforcement aren't often interested in whatever is "cute and cool," point taken.

Hadid first posted the same images in an Instagram story, and there she was blunt and much more succinct. She wrote, "U guys look goofy," and "Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….. :)."

New York’s website states that people are required to “wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others."

Unfortunately, this isn't a new problem for the NYPD. In June 2020 someone even launched a Twitter account, @nypdmaskwatch. It is full of photos like these:

Bella Hadid has a point.

