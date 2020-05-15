Kendall Jenner Heats Up Instagram With Quarantine Lingerie Photo

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is firing up her Instagram followers with a relatively rare, lingerie-clad snapshot.

Donning a lacy black body suit, the Maxim Hot 100 supermodel showed off her figure in a sultry pic that was captioned, "Did my make up n stuff."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In addition to praise from sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, the post received more than 7 million likes from followers.

"Kendall!!!!!" Kylie commented. "This is rare kendall content !!!!!!" Khloe chimed in with what many other viewers were likely thinking. "Wow wow wow," wrote the reality stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Other recent posts have garnered similar amounts of attention. A video of Jenner playing tennis racked up 8.8 million views, while two galleries of her frolicking in the ocean and soaking up sun on the beach amassed around 7.3 million and 9.5 million likes, respectively.

If there's one common thread between those three posts—aside from Jenner's obvious photogenic qualities—perhaps it's that she sported a bikini in each. Anyway, enjoy more of Jenner's greatest Instagram hits below: