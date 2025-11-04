‘100 Nights of Hero’ Trailer: Charli XCX, Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Felicity Jones Star In Historical Fantasy

Based on Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel “The One Hundred Nights of Hero”, the movie aims to plunge viewers into a world of lavish costumes and gothic tension.

The first trailer for the historical fantasy film 100 Nights of Hero has arrived, revealing a tale of high-stakes fidelity and seductive deception featuring an ensemble cast led by Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Nicholas Galitzine and pop star Charli XCX, who is kicking off an impressive slate of upcoming indie movie projects.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, and based on Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel The One Hundred Nights of Hero, the movie aims to plunge viewers into a world of lavish costumes and gothic tension. The story centers on Cherry (Monroe), whose neglectful husband departs after secretly wagering her fidelity on a dangerous bet. Her survival and reputation depend on her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Corrin), as they must fend off the husband’s chosen seducer, Manfred (Galitzine).

The film has already garnered early critical praise, with Indiewire calling it “a film of rare joy and spirit” and “defiant originality,” and Collider noting it’s “a profound and folkloric tale that evangelizes the beauty and importance of female solidarity.” The cast also features Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones and Amir El-Masry. 100 Nights of Hero will open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 5. Check out the first official trailer below.