Charli XCX-Conceived A24 Film ‘The Moment’ Casts Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, Alexander Skarsgård

The film follows “a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pop star Charli XCX‘s film project, The Moment, has unveiled a star-studded cast that includes Kylie Jenner, actors Rachel Sennott and Alexander Skarsgård, and a host of other celebrities, musicians, and fashion figures. The A24-produced movie, which is set for release next year, was conceived from an original idea by Charli XCX.

The film, co-written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, is described in an official plot synopsis as being about “a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

The cast list revealed in a flashy, strobe-light teaser video—set to a gritty remix of Charli XCX’s classic collaboration with Icona Pop, “I Love It”—also features 1980s icon Rosanna Arquette; musician Shygirl, who opened for Charli XCX’s recent Sweat tour; Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg; and PC Music founder and frequent Charli XCX collaborator A.G. Cook. Cook is also in charge of the film’s music.

Charli XCX first confirmed the project in January 2025. She previously told Billboard that she had scheduled three weeks to work on writing a film in Poland. “Well, I don’t really know if I should say because I also don’t know if we’re going to do it,” she said at the time. “We might actually just go to Poland and not do that, but that is the idea.”

(Maxim)

The artist further explained the unique production process with Zamiri. “We would write it and shoot it at the same time, kind of like making an album,” she said. “One of the guys is the director—he works that way all the time.”

It’s just the first of a slew of upcoming film projects from the British singer, actress and pop culture juggernaut. She’s starring in an upcoming feature from Japanese horror director Takashi Miike, along with roles in forthcoming flicks The Gallerist, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice and Faces of Death, a horror remake of the 1978 movie by the same name.

Rounding out the ensemble of The Moment are Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Tish Weinstock, Trew Mullen, Michael Workéyè, and Richard Perez. Watch the film’s teaser clip above.