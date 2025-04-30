Charli XCX To Star In New Movie From Japanese Horror Director Takashi Miike

The “Brat” superstar is making moves in Hollywood.

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Following her singles featuring Billie Eilish and Sam Smith, Charli XCX is throwing an intriguing curveball with her next artistic collaborator: famed horror director Takashi Miike. The filmmaker, who gained cinematographic notoriety for a prolific 100-production-plus output and his shocking depictions of gratuitous violence in movies like 1999’s Audition, 2001’s Ichi the Killer and 2010’s 13 Assassins, will helm the yet-titled project, while the Brat artist has been announced as a star and producer through her new Studio365 banner, according to Variety.

Charli XCX has been rapidly adding entries to her resume since ushering in the seasonal sensation that was 2024’s “Brat Summer.” She’s also co-producing and starring in the upcoming mockumentary The Moment, which follows a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour. That’s in addition to the several other roles she has in forthcoming flicks The Gallerist, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice and Faces of Death, a horror remake of the 1978 movie by the same name.

And that’s not to say anything of Charli XCX’s presence in the fashion world. She recently become the face of Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, while H&M teased a collaboration and rave event with her during London Fashion Week. And who could forget Charli XCX’s soaking wet campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear.

It seems like Charli XCX is poised to make an even bigger statement this summer.