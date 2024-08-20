Charli XCX Is The Face Of SKIMS’ New Shapewear Campaign

The “Brat” superstar stuns in a steamy commercial for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

(SKIMS)

Charli XCX is putting a bow on her “Brat Summer” with a leading role in the latest SKIMS campaign. The British electropop sensation soaks in droplets from a rainstorm while donning Kim Kardashian’s shapewear in a dreamy new commercial. Accompanying images captured by star photographer Petra Collins showcase the “360” singer’s beauty in the brand’s bralettes, boxers and ribbed tanks.

“Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” Charli XCX said in a statement. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute,” she added, referencing a particularly adorable part of the commercial.

(SKIMS)

“Having Charli XCX as the face of our new Skims campaign is so exciting,” Kardashian, the co-founder and CCO of Skims, continued. “She is a one of a kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond.”

(SKIMS)

Charli XCX is on a meteoric career trajectory—her latest album “Brat” debuted to critical acclaim and a No. 3 position on the Billboard 200, marking her best performance in the U.S. Most notably, the record’s infectious songs and minimalist green cover caught the ears and eyes of Gen Z, who’ve christened the season “Brat Summer.” SKIMS is leveraging that viral popularity directly in with their latest campaign—the only words uttered by Charli XCX in her commercial are “Everybody is wearing SKIMS.” If they weren’t before, they’re about to be.