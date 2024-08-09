Sabrina Carpenter Sizzles In SKIMS Campaign, Talks Taylor Swift Friendship

The “Espresso” singer stuns in cheeky lingerie photos for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just heating up the charts, she’s also turning heads in a SKIMS campaign that continues to garner buzz following its spring release.

The “Espresso” singer, 25, is the latest celeb to don eye-catching lingerie and shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s company, joining the likes of Lana Del Rey and Cardi B. SKIMS also continues to make waves, and recently topped a QR Code Generator study examining the top celebrity clothing brands in the world.

The hitmaker also turned heads in a recent Variety interview. Carpenter, a good friend of Taylor Swift who has served as the megastar’s opening act, said the SKIMS campaign wasn’t a sticking point in their friendship, despite Swift’s long-running feud with Kim Kardashian. “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’—no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend,” Carpenter told Variety.

The campaign has proven a hit for Carpenter in its own right, famous celeb associations notwithstanding. Shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland, the cheeky campaign seeks to “capture ‘90s nostalgia in all its glory,” SKIMS noted, showcasing the sultry Carpenter “against the backdrop of a quintessentially ‘90s home filled with fan posters and stacks of CDs.”

Carpenter spotlights the SKIMS Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections, and the brand rightly notes that “Carpenter’s captivating aesthetic adds to the timeless charm of nostalgia” across the entire offering. ““SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear,” Carpenter said. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS.”

Kim Kardashian herself added that Carpenter “is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation,” something apparent at the singer’s buzzed-about Coachella debut and chart-topping turn in recent weeks. From centerstage to the center of a buzzed-about photoshoot, Carpenter (and SKIMS) are assuredly here to stay.