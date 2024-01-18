Lana Del Rey Heats Up SKIMS Valentine’s Day Campaign

“I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting.”

(SKIMS)

Beloved alt-pop songstress Lana Del Rey is lending her considerable charms to a new Valentine’s Day-themed SKIMS campaign.

Lensed by British artist and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, the photo shoot highlights SKIMS’ latest collection while capturing Del Rey’s signature haunted glamor.

The retro-minded “Summertime Sadness” singer models key pieces including the best-selling Fits Everybody bodysuit, the heart-print Sleep set, and the new Woven Shine dress.

Del Rey was recently announced as a headliner for Coachella Music Festival in April and her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, nabbed five Grammy nominations. She was also a Maxim cover star back in 2014.

(SKIMS)

“Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Del Rey is just the latest celebrity to pose for Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand.

Other recent SKIMS campaigns have featured Cardi B, Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian and Kim K posing with a bevy of lingerie-clad supermodels.

(SKIMS)

“Known for her cinematic videos, evocative music, retro style and vintage Hollywood glamor, Lana Del Rey was specially selected to star in the Valentine’s campaign, building on SKIMS’ unparalleled roster of global talents that includes SKIMS’ 2023 Valentines Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco,” SKIMS said in a statement.

All styles are available to preview now from the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop and will be available for purchase beginning January 23 at SKIMS.com and select retailers.

Del Rey is set to co-headline the 2024 Coachella Music Festival with Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. The full lineup can be found here.