Adam Sandler Laughs All The Way To The Bank As Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor

The Sandman ranked number one on the top-earning actors list of 2025, according to Forbes.

(Netflix)

While the era of the traditional box office blockbuster may be entering uncertain territory, Adam Sandler’s superstar status as a financial powerhouse remains untouchable.

According to a new Forbes ranking of the highest-paid actors of 2025, the 59-year-old comedian, actor. and producer has secured the No. 1 spot with an estimated $48 million in earnings. Sandler’s dominance is driven largely by his long-term partnership with Netflix, a historic deal that provides him with massive guaranteed annual payments regardless of theatrical performance.

In 2025, Sandler’s bank account benefited from a busy slate that blended comedy nostalgia with critical acclaim. He produced and starred in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 and took on a co-starring role in the Netflix original Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney. The latter project not only contributed to his bottom line but also earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, perhaps proving that his partnership with the streaming giant is almost as artistically fruitful as it is lucrative.

Adam Sandler as Stanley Beren and Juan Hernangomez as Bo Cruz in Hustle. (Netflix)

While Sandler reigns supreme, the rest of the Forbes top ten highlights a Hollywood in transition. Tom Cruise followed closely in second place, bringing in $46 million. Much of Cruise’s haul came from the eighth installment of his signature franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, bolstered by a rare and generous box office profit-sharing deal. Mark Wahlberg took the third spot with $44 million, solidifying his reputation as a power player of the streaming-first era with major projects for both Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The list also reflects a significant year for women and younger talent. Scarlett Johansson ranked fourth with $43 million, a figure driven by her lead role in the Jurassic World reboot. Brad Pitt rounded out the top five with $41 million, earned through his starring role in the hit racing drama F1 and his work as a producer through Plan B Entertainment.

Further down the top ten, veteran stars continued to command high prices. Denzel Washington secured sixth place with $38 million, while A Minecraft Movie co-stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa tied for seventh with $28 million each. Former 007 Daniel Craig followed in ninth with $27 million, largely due to his continued success in the streaming space.

Perhaps the most notable entry in the top ten is 22-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who made history as the youngest actor ever to join the upper echelon of earners. Ranking tenth with $26 million, Brown is the industry’s first true streaming-native star, building a fortune through her work on Stranger Things and other Netflix originals.

Despite these individual successes, the industry’s overall financial health showed signs of cooling. The combined earnings of the top 20 actors fell to $590 million in 2025, a 20 percent drop from the previous year’s $730 million, according to Forbes.

This decline may suggest that while the biggest names can still command eight-figure paychecks, the traditional model of the A-list movie star is being redefined by the guaranteed paydays of the streaming world, as well as the enduring appeal of stars like Sandler.