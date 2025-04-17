Addison Rae Is Promoting Her New Album In The Cheekiest Way Possible

The TikTok influencer-turned-singer has been using underwear messaging to promote her upcoming music.

(Kevin Winter/WireImage)

We rightfully dubbed Addison Rae a world-class influencer when she made the 2023 Maxim Hot 100, but she’s poised to level-up to a chart-topping pop star as anticipation builds surrounding the release of her first major-label album.

While primarily known for massive TikTok presence—her account boasts some 88.4 million followers and 5.2 billion likes—she’s also been laying the foundation for a music career, beginning with the release of the “Obsessed” single in 2021 and continuing with the release of her first EP, AR, in 2023. But it’s since she signed with Columbia Records in 2024 that she’s found her biggest musical successes to date, most notably the Billboard Hot 100-cracking performance of the ear-perking track “Diet Pepsi.”

Now, ahead of the April 18 release of her latest single “Headphones On,” she’s dropped the arrival date of her yet-titled album in the cheekiest way possible…at Coachella, no less. As Cosmopolitan points out, Rae made the announcement during Arca’s Coachella performance by creating a billboard out of Victoria’s Secret panties emblazoned with the date “June 6.”

Rae’s racy promos don’t stop there. The final photo featured in her recent Instagram post captioned, “Love you Coachella be right back!!!!!!” features pink and white underwear with the words “so I put my headphones on.” Presumably, those are lyrics from the upcoming song “Headphones.”

Taking her commitment to the clever campaign one step further, Rae was recently seen “climbing out of a car in Beverley Hills as she was heading to lunch with a friend,” per News.com.au. As she walked away from the cameras, she pulled up her dress to reveal her bright pink underwear underneath. The undies, sporting ‘So I put my headphones on,’ had ridden up her backside.”

No doubt, fans are eagerly awaiting the album and its art.