Addison Rae Pours Pepsi All Over For Perfect Magazine Cover Shoot

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

When it comes to seductively sipping Pepsi on camera, Addison Rae is giving the legendary Cindy Crawford a run for her money. The TikTok influencer-turned-pop sensation leaned right into the title of her hit synth-pop single—2024’s “Diet Pepsi,” which earned Rae her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100—as she poured a can of the beverage all over her mouth and body, which is barely covered by a lacy halter top. Only one image captured by artist and photographer Donna Trope was released, but it appears the rest of the outfit comprised a black thong, which she is playfully tugging on in the cover shot.

“Sitting on his lap sipping Diet Pepsi,” a caption posted by the mag reads in reference to the lyric that inspired the theme. “Perfect Magazine presents the Addison Rae zine. Two shoots. One star. Double trouble.”

Since the official Pepsi account wasn’t tagged, it doesn’t seem as though the soda behemoth was involved. However, the official Pepsi account quickly proclaimed Rae and Pepsi “the perfect duo” in the replies, leading fans to call for a collaboration. She wouldn’t be the only musician to parlay a brand reference into a deal—Levi’s and Beyoncé created a three-commercial campaign and a collection on the back of the superstar’s duet with Post Malone, “Levii’s Jeans.”

Currently, Rae is wrapping up her first headlining tour in support of her debut album, Addison, which will take her from Lollapalooza dates in South America and both Coachella weekends in Indio, California before concluding in Europe. Her star continues to rise in other arenas as well: Following her appearance in Netflix’s serial killer anthology Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Rae is expected to have a starring role alongside Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Momoa in the hybrid live action/animated comedy Animal Friends, due out on June 5.

But if you’re still thirsty for more Rae, you can always pre-order her issue of Perfect Magazine or catch one of her concerts below.

