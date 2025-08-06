Beyoncé & Levi’s Launch ‘The Denim Cowboy’ Collection

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer portrays a “Denim Cowboy” in a steamy small-town featurette. Watch it here.

(Levi’s)

Three Beyoncé-led Levi’s commercials—and one Post Malone-featuring duet—have culminated in the launch of a new Queen Bey-approved collection of bedazzled denim. To mark the occasion, the brand had the “Texas Hold ‘Em” superstar saddle up one more time to bring its “Reiimagine” campaign to a close.

In the 90-second Denim Cowboy featurette, which combines new scenes and extended cuts from the previously released Launderette, Pool Hall and Refrigerator shorts inspired by classic Levi’s ads, the genre-bending Cowboy Carter musician rides in on a horse and out on a motorcycle as her “Levii’s Jeans” hit provides a soundtrack for her small-town errand day.

(Levi’s)

Hero pieces from the new Beyoncé x Levi’s collection of laced, rhinestone-studded and embroidered denim appear throughout, including 501 jeans that she wins in a pool game against Justified and Deadwood star Timothy Olyphant, the ’90s Shrunken Trucker paired with 501 Curve jeans, and an all-new 501 silhouette.

(Levi’s)

Three finishes will be available across seven pieces, all of which feature collection-exclusive leather patches and the brand’s double arcuate stitch on the back pockets. “Western Crystal” brings crystal embellishments to the ’90s Shrunken Trucker, 501 Curve and 501 ’90s, while the Laced Up finish adds lacing details to the ’90s Shrunken Trucker and 501 Curve. The Authentic Finish takes a raw-denim approach for a more subtle aesthetic on the ’90s Shrunken Trucker and 501 Curve.

(Levi’s)

Beyoncé isn’t the only superstar with her own high-profile denim collection. American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign has generated countless headlines and a bizarre backlash, even prompting President Trump to defend the campaign by calling AE’s commercial the “hottest ad out there.” According to CNBC, American Eagle’s share prices have surged a whopping 23 percent in the wake of the viral controversy.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour is the highest grossing in the history of country music, generating more than $350 million in ticket sales across 75 concerts worldwide. The Beyoncé x Levi’s denim collection is available exclusively on shop.beyonce.com until the official August 7 launch on Levi.com and in Levi’s stores.