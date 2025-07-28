Sydney Sweeney Headlines American Eagle’s Fall Denim Campaign

Sweeney’s latest sultry photo shoot has been credited with a 15% boost in the company’s stock.

(American Eagle)

As the self-proclaimed “No. 1 jeans brand for Gen Z,” American Eagle has wisely tapped one of today’s most ubiquitous young stars to model its new denim collection.

“There is something so effortless about American Eagle—it’s the perfect balance of being put-together but still feeling like yourself,” said red-hot actress Sydney Sweeney in a statement heralding the campaign. “Their commitment to creating pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin is something that resonates with me. It’s rare to find a brand that grows with you, the way American Eagle has for generations. They have literally been there with me through every version of myself.”

(American Eagle)

Sweeney’s involvement amounts to significantly more than just posing like a pro in the latest AE looks. The Christy star and her longtime stylist Molly Dickson, who’s known to share BTS footage from Sweeney’s red carpet moments and even her Rolling Stones music video shoot, designed a limited-edition denim jacket that’s “inspired by [her] on-set style.” Dickson actually styled the campaign imagery seen here, which shows Sweeney rocking AE’s core denim garments like the Low-Rise Baggy Wide Leg and even features a cameo from her German Shepherd puppy Sully. The American Eagle campaign is already being seen as a splashy success, with some reports crediting Sweeney with a 15 percent bump in the company’s stock.

(American Eagle)

The single most covetable piece from over 50 new AE jean styles debuting in the fall collection will likely be the “Sydney Jean,” a limited-run take on their fan-favorite Dreamy Drape franchise featuring butterfly motif on the back pocket. In an effort to increase domestic violence awareness, 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the “Sydney Jean” will benefit Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering free and confidential mental health support to anyone who texts 741741.

(American Eagle)

Additionally, AE is pulling out all of the stops for a massive campaign that aims to “push boundaries and capture attention” via an AE Snapchat lens through which Sweeney can communicate with fans, the brand’s first-time presence on the Exosphere in Las Vegas, 3D billboards, and AI-enabled try-on technology that should theoretically make it easier than ever to shop over 800 new fall styles across women’s and men’s categories, including over 200 new AE jeans fits.

(American Eagle)

The American Eagle campaign-headlining gig is just the latest (and arguably biggest) page in Sweeney’s vast business portfolio, which also includes a yet-announced lingerie line backed by Jeff Bezos, ambassadorships with HeyDude footwear, Bai beverages, Laneige skincare and Kérastase haircare, as well as product collabs with Frankies Bikinis, Ford, Dr. Squatch (which offers Sweeney bathwater-infused soap) and Baskin Robbins.

The American Eagle fall collection, including Sweeney-designed denim, hits store shelves in August.