Sydney Sweeney Stuns In New Video Following Split With Fiancé

The newly single star of “The Housemaid” isn’t shying away from the spotlight.

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

It’s full-steam ahead for Sydney Sweeney following the in-demand star’s split with fiancé Jonathan Davino. The longtime couple, who were engaged in 2022 following years of partnership, called it quits in late March, according to People. But that personal development hasn’t prevented Sweeney from stepping back into the spotlight in her typically stunning fashion.

Sweeney recently hit the red carpet at Cinemacon in Las Vegas to promote her leading role in in the upcoming psychological thriller The Housemaid, wearing an absolutely awe-inspiring ensemble by trendy designer Wiederhoeft. The clip was shared by Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, who previously shared behind-the-scenes footage from the star’s music video shoot for the Rolling Stones single “Angry.”

The upcoming movie, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, features Sweeney as Millie, a young woman with a criminal past who takes what becomes a nightmarish job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family. Directed by Paul Feig and also starring Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!) as Nina Winchester and Brandon Sklenar (Vide, 1923, Emily the Criminal) as Andrew Winchester, The Housemaid is slated for release on Christmas Day 2025. Check out the most recent teaser trailer below: